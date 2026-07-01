This '90s Fantasy Movie From A Harry Potter Director Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Alfonso Cuarón is one of three Mexican directors, all born between 1961 and 1964, that have come to be known colloquially as the Three Amigos. He, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Guillermo del Toro all entered into the public consciousness sometime in the early 2000s (although they had all been making movies in the 1990s), and each one of them became a major Oscar darling. Collectively, the Three Amigos' movies have been nominated for 107 Academy Awards, and that's not an exaggeration. Cuarón's movies have been nominated for 28 Oscars ("Gravity" and "Roma" got ten each), del Toro's for 34 (with "The Shape of Water" getting 13 unto itself); and Iñárritu has garnered a whopping 45 nominations.

Cuarón came into the mainstream in 2004 when he directed "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," the third film in the series. Unlike its predecessors, "Azkaban" featured its central magical school kids in street clothes, and envisioned their wizardly campus as a drab and muddy place, a contrast to the well-swept Oxfordian hallways of the previous movies. Many feel that Cuarón's is the best in the series. This was after Cuarón had gained a lot of attention on the indie circuit for his ultra-sexual coming-of-age drama "Y Tu Mamá También."

But some critics were already paying attention to Cuarón way back in 1995 when he made his Hollywood debut with "A Little Princess," a gentle, moving kid-drama based on the 1905 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. "A Little Princess" starred Liesel Matthews as a girl being raised in a boarding school and her battle of wits with the harsh schoolmistress Ms. Minchin (the excellent Eleanor Bron). It was only Cuarón's second movie, and it got two Oscar nominations.