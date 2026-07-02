Why The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Doesn't Miss Playing Sheldon Cooper
Is Emmy winner Jim Parsons interested in returning to the extended "Big Bang Theory" universe to play off-putting super-genius Sheldon Cooper again? The answer seems to be, "No," according to an interview that Parsons gave on The View in April of 2026.
There to promote his Broadway venture, the delightfully campy musical "Titanique," Parsons was asked (per Decider) if he'd do a reboot of "The Big Bang Theory" at any point. He was, I'm sorry to tell fans, quite direct in his answer.
"I don't believe I would do a reboot," Parsons told longtime hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar and their co-horts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. He then, helpfully, explained his reasoning, which makes perfect sense. "I can't say I miss him, partly because, especially 12 years on a TV show where they're writing for this specific actor, there's a lot of me in that," Parsons clarified. "Not the genius part, but there's a lot of me in that."
Besides that, Parsons said that he still carries "a lot about [Sheldon's] qualities and just who he was" and "still [get[s] so much reaction to it." Apparently, that's pretty surprising. "The longer it goes on, I'm more and more surprised when people approach me about it," Parsons admitted. "Not because I'm stupid, but because I'm like, oh, it makes sense. But I'm just not thinking it. But it's always really sweet."
Parsons added that some people tell him the show has gotten them through some tough times: "It's very moving because when you take a job as a younger actor on a sitcom TV show, I don't think many people think it can have some sort of bigger effect than that."
With all that said? Parsons is right in his decision, and here's why.
Jim Parsons has the right idea, because Sheldon Cooper returning (for real) in 2026 would feel stale
Even though Jim Parsons did make a last-minute cameo during the series finale of the first "Big Bang Theory" spin-off (and prequel) "Young Sheldon," I think he's making the totally right call by ruling out a full-blown reboot. Despite the fact that fans think they want their favorite shows to get rebooted, most of them just aren't any good. Were "Sex and the City" fans mollified by the mere existence of the reboot "And Just Like That?" No, because that show sucked!
Beyond that, I think we're just ... done with Sheldon Cooper as a society, save for reruns. (If you still have regular cable, I'd be willing to bet that "The Big Bang Theory" is airing syndicated episodes on two to three channels as I write this, because for better and for worse, the show remains exceedingly popular.) I think, based on interviews he's provided in the years since "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end, that Parsons has a fairly pragmatic view of this whole thing and knows that a reboot of the sitcom would just feel stale.
We get Sheldon's whole deal, at this point. We watched him for 12 seasons on "The Big Bang Theory," and he got a spin-off — a spin-off that shows us where he ended up years after the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory." What else is there to even do with Sheldon, a deeply stubborn genius who cares about his friends and loved ones but doesn't always have the social graces to properly express that? I mean, what would they even call the show?! "Old Sheldon?" (If any CBS executives are reading this, do not take that seriously. I'm begging you.)
The Big Bang Theory universe seems to be changing — but could Jim Parsons show up again?
The first two entries into the extended "Big Bang Theory" universe, for the most part, stuck to the basics. By that, I mean that "Young Sheldon" literally just recasts Jim Parsons with actual kid Iain Armitage and explains his earlier years, and the spin-off of that show, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," focuses on young Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and, well, his first wife Mandy (Emily Osment). Despite the fact that "Young Sheldon" (thankfully) doesn't use a laugh track, "Georgie & Mandy" does, so it all ends up feeling far too familiar.
Thankfully, that does not appear to be the case for the forthcoming "Big Bang Theory" spin-off with an absurdly long title, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe." Everything we've seen about this series, including a recent trailer, indicates that it's going full sci-fi as the titular Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) attempts to save the universe across multiple timelines. I don't want to rule out, for now, that Parsons — or even some of his old "Big Bang Theory" co-stars like Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, or Mayim Bialik — could make a cheeky cameo in one timeline in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe." The ambition of this spin-off does indicate, though, that the entire franchise is changing its approach, which is a very good thing.
Ultimately, Parsons has earned the right to retire from saying "Bazinga!" and wearing superhero-themed shirts, especially as the "Big Bang Theory" universe continues to push its boundaries. If you want to relive his glory days, "The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on HBO Max, which will also be the exclusive home of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."