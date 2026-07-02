Why The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Doesn't Miss Playing Sheldon Cooper

Is Emmy winner Jim Parsons interested in returning to the extended "Big Bang Theory" universe to play off-putting super-genius Sheldon Cooper again? The answer seems to be, "No," according to an interview that Parsons gave on The View in April of 2026.

There to promote his Broadway venture, the delightfully campy musical "Titanique," Parsons was asked (per Decider) if he'd do a reboot of "The Big Bang Theory" at any point. He was, I'm sorry to tell fans, quite direct in his answer.

"I don't believe I would do a reboot," Parsons told longtime hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar and their co-horts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. He then, helpfully, explained his reasoning, which makes perfect sense. "I can't say I miss him, partly because, especially 12 years on a TV show where they're writing for this specific actor, there's a lot of me in that," Parsons clarified. "Not the genius part, but there's a lot of me in that."

Besides that, Parsons said that he still carries "a lot about [Sheldon's] qualities and just who he was" and "still [get[s] so much reaction to it." Apparently, that's pretty surprising. "The longer it goes on, I'm more and more surprised when people approach me about it," Parsons admitted. "Not because I'm stupid, but because I'm like, oh, it makes sense. But I'm just not thinking it. But it's always really sweet."

Parsons added that some people tell him the show has gotten them through some tough times: "It's very moving because when you take a job as a younger actor on a sitcom TV show, I don't think many people think it can have some sort of bigger effect than that."

With all that said? Parsons is right in his decision, and here's why.