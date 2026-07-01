The Only Main Voice Actors Alive From The Original Scooby-Doo Show

It's always bugged me that the very first "Scooby-Doo" series, produced by Hanna-Barbera in 1969, was titled "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" sans question mark. "Where are you?" is a question, not a statement. But then, I feel the same way about "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," which, without a question mark, can only be read as an independent clause within a sentence. As in: "Judge Doom, who framed Roger Rabbit, is a horrid varlet."

Or "Eight Legged Freaks." Without the hyphen, it's a movie about eight "freaks" who are legged. Yes, I am the semantic jerkwad. Yes, I'm incredibly fun at parties.

"Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" lasted a long time as far as 1960s cartoons go. It ran for 41 episodes across three seasons (with Seasons 1 and 2 releasing from 1969-1970 and Season 3 debuting in 1978), with its story following four young adults and their talking dog as they tool around in a van solving supposedly supernatural mysteries. These mysteries, however, are always perpetrated by corrupt humans who use ghostly disguises to serve their nefarious purposes. The group included the square Fred, the gorgeous Daphne, the brainy Velma, the slacker Shaggy, and the English-speaking Great Dane Scooby-Doo. The series launched a franchise that's still going to this day. "Scooby-Doo" media persists because of its pliability.

Sadly, many of the show's cast members have passed away, including Don Messick (Scooby-Doo), Pat Stevens (Velma in Season 3), Casey Kasem (Shaggy), and Heather North (Daphne in Seasons 2 and 3). Others, mercifully, are still with us, so let's check in on them.