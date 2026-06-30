The Bear Star Ayo Edebiri's Overlooked 2025 Thriller Is Climbing HBO Max Charts

In a vacuum, it would be odd to see a poorly reviewed box office flop suddenly rocket up HBO Max's streaming charts, but the timing couldn't be better for Mark Anthony Green's "Opus." His strange showbiz thriller, which debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, boasts an impressive cast, but the actor that really matters at this point in time is Ayo Edebiri.

"The Bear" just ended its critically acclaimed five-season run, and, evidently, fans of the series are hungry for more Edebiri. I can't blame them. She's a reliably brilliant performer who elevates every film or show that's lucky to have her, and seems to be on the verge of superstardom (which should've already happened via the uproariously funny "Bottoms"). She'll next be seen in Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri's "Mrs Dalloway" adaptation "Clarissa," which received rave reviews at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, and has her next streaming series lined up with "Prodigies," in which she'll costar with Will Sharpe.

While we're waiting for these projects, people are looking for Edebiri gems that might've passed them by. That's why "Opus" is currently ranked fifth at HBO Max (over "Superman," which was supposed to get a bump from the release of the sadly underwhelming "Supergirl"). While Green's film has an intriguing premise, it may not deliver what Edebiri's fans crave.