Here's Why Rocky IV Is Still The Best July 4th Movie

Fourth of July weekend is the most purely American holiday, and it's not exclusive to being a celebration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. There's an unapologetic absurdity to Independence Day, where "freedom" and the lives lost in pursuit of it are honored by spending billions of dollars on explosives, getting sunburned for the fun of it, eating thousands of calories of charred meat, and spending hours making red, white, and blue jello molds. It's a day where pure hedonism is encouraged without the stress of familial obligations or gift-giving, and no one is going to judge you if you chug a Pabst Blue Ribbon and smash the can on your head while wearing a Star-Spangled bikini top and cutoff jorts.

Of course, it only works if you're willing to ignore reality for a day. The United States turns 250 this year, and feeling patriotic has become harder than ever when every morning begins with another push notification that gives you another reason to be embarrassed to be American. Every year, movie fans start their day watching films like the alien-invasion classic "Independence Day," Steven Spielberg's blockbuster masterpiece "Jaws," or Brian DePalma's downright unforgettable "Blowout" (even if the film is set on "Liberty Day").

But the film that best embodies everything the Fourth of July represents — for better and for worse — is "Rocky IV." A 90-minute movie that boasts 21-ish minutes of montage and a full-length performance by James Brown of "Living in America," "Rocky IV" is the cinematic equivalent of chanting "USA! USA!" After Ivan Drago kills Apollo Creed mid-match, Rocky Balboa must avenge his friend and personally restore America's honor. It's as American as apple pie, Cold War paranoia, and the belief that one stubborn underdog can fix everything.