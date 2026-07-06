Daniel Radcliffe's Ranking Of The Harry Potter Movies Is A Fascinating Mess

Have you ever ranked the "Harry Potter" movies from best to worst? For what it's worth, we here at /Film ranked the books for good measure and ranked all of the original 8 movies to boot ... but what does original star Daniel Radcliffe have to say about the matter?

During an April 2026 interview with Josh Horowitz to promote his Broadway show "Every Brilliant Thing" (via Parade), Horowitz asked Radcliffe, who won a Tony in 2025 for his on-stage role in "Merrily We Roll Along," to choose between pairs of "Potter" movies. (You can also watch the clip on TikTok.) Presented with the first two, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Philosopher's Stone" if you're across the pond) and "Chamber of Secrets," Radcliffe picked the second film, claiming to be a fan of the massive basilisk that plays a major part of the story. Then he hit what he knew would be a road block: "Prisoner of Azkaban," a fan favorite, against "Goblet of Fire."

"That's actually tough," Radcliffe told Horowitz. "I know everyone wants me to say 'Azkaban.' I know that's how everyone else feels, but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie. It was awesome. I'll take 'Goblet of Fire.'"

Ultimately, the way that it all shook out is that "Goblet of Fire" earned second place behind the last movie, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2," largely because Radcliffe rather famously hates "Half-Blood Prince." This surprised Radcliffe, apparently. "Wow! I'm fascinated, he said. "I don't think I knew Goblet of Fire would have been my second favorite film. Although it would have survived if the bracket were different. It would have gone a different way." With all due respect to Radcliffe, this ranking sucks. Absolutely not.