Rob McElhenney's Game Of Thrones Cameo Explained

At first glance, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Game of Thrones" don't have a whole lot in common. The former, created by Rob Mac (née McElhenney) alongside his cohorts Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day, is a delightfully nasty comedy series about five dirtbags in Philadelphia who never change, grow, or evolve. ("Go Birds," by the way.) The latter, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novel series and overseen by co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, centers around political intrigue in a fantasy world where magic and dragons exist. Something they do share in common, though, is that Mac was involved with both shows.

Mac, who won two Emmys not for his work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" but for his reality series "Welcome to Wrexham," shows up ever-so-briefly in the much-criticized eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" — and he's not alone. Alongside Mac, Martin Starr, known for everything from "Freaks & Geeks" to "Party Down" and "Silicon Valley," pops up in one of the show's huge action set pieces with Mac during a battle at sea between the villainous Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) and his niece and nephew Yara and Theon Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan and Alfie Allen).

So, what particular role did Starr and Mac, two guys known for comedies and not dark, politics-heavy fantasy shows full of violence and gore, play during Season 8 of "Game of Thrones?" They portrayed a pair of soldiers who got slaughtered as soon as they appeared on screen during that season's premiere episode.