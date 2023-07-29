The Time It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney Was Pranked By The Game Of Thrones Showrunners

These days, Rob McElhenney seems to spend a large chunk of his time running a Welsh football club and hanging out with Ryan Reynolds. But he's also somehow found time to keep the show he co-created, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," running into what is now its 16th season.

The show already broke a record with its 15th season, becoming the longest-running live-action comedy series in American TV history, overtaking "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" to claim the top spot. For a show about a gang of degenerate yet lovable sociopaths, that's quite an achievement, especially considering it almost went off the air after its first season, before McElhenny and his cast agreed to add some special sauce in the form of Danny DeVito. It's also impressive considering "It's Always Sunny" managed to beat out other shows and claim the record for the wordiest show on television, reportedly delivering an average of 176.2 words per minute — a fact that should make it one of the hardest series to follow. But with 16 seasons now under its belt, the rapid fire jokes are showing no signs of slowing down.

In other words, Rob McElhenney has come a long way from making short films in his Los Angeles apartment with other struggling actors. Now, he's free to use his spare time overseeing Wrexham Football Club, along with his buddy Reynolds, while continuing to tell unhinged stories about the gang's insane and often downright cruel behavior on "It's Always Sunny." But sometimes, McElhenney is on the receiving end of the joke, as was the case with, of all people, the "Game of Thrones" showrunners. Weren't expecting that, were you?