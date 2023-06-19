The One Way It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Beats Out Every Other TV Show

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" broke a pretty major record with its 15th season in 2021, blowing past "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" and becoming the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time. But it turns out that the FXX show is the holder of another pretty major accomplishment.

Fans of the series know how fast dialogue can fly back and forth between the members of the gang, and that dialogue is apparently the quickest in the business, with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" being crowned as the wordiest show on television, according to a study by Word Finder X. The study was part of a greater investigation into subtitle readability, analyzing subtitles available from around the web to determine which shows had the most words per minute.

Studies by the Irish National Disability Authority have shown that subtitles should not exceed 170 words per minute and that the best readability for fluent adults is about 140 words per minute. So where does "It's Always Sunny" fall? The members of the gang rattle off curses and bizarre theories about the world to one another at an astounding 176.2 words per minute. Given that the cast frequently talks over one another, that's not a huge surprise, but it does make trying to follow along a bit more challenging for audiences who rely on subtitles.