Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Cost Less To Make Than Green Lantern's Marketing Budget

Ryan Reynolds' infamous "Green Lantern" seemed doomed from the beginning. In the aftermath of its legendary failure, the star told Empire (via Vanity Fair) "You really need a visionary behind a movie like that, but it was the classic studio story: 'We have a poster, but we don't have a script or know what we want; let's start shooting!'" Given the shaky ground upon which this misstep started production, you'd think Warner Bros. would be careful about how much it was spending. But the studio ultimately shelled out $200 million on production alone, which was almost four times what 20th Century Fox (as it was then known) spent on Reynolds' vastly more successful "Deadpool" in 2016. In fact, Wade Wilson's inaugural theatrical outing cost a lot less than the marketing budget for "Green Lantern."

Reynolds himself has claimed to know why "Green Lantern" bombed at the box office: special effects. According to the star, everyone involved with the movie was too focused on spending more money on effects shots when they should have been fixing the film's problems — of which there were many. A 25% Rotten Tomatoes critical score speaks for itself, but "Green Lantern" even had Leah Rozen of TheWrap wondering, "How many more of these superheroes can we take?" Bear in mind, this was a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was just heating up and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy had reinvigorated the genre for a new generation. Today, superhero movies' appeal is on the wane. But in 2011, they hadn't even reached their apex. "Green Lantern" had to be uniquely terrible to have critics questioning whether it was time to give it a rest back then. It was. It's a shame, then, that Warners spent so much money on it.