Joanna Hogg earned widespread recognition for her 2019 film, the simmering and unforgettable "The Souvenir." Rightly so. Hogg's semi-autobiographical drama, based on her own experiences at film school, was the kind of film that stayed with you long after viewing and seemed to signal the arrival of a major force in filmmaking. Except, Hogg hadn't just arrived. She'd quietly been building a career as one of the most influential female directors ever since releasing her first film, 2007's "Unrelated." That drama starred a young Tom Hiddleston, four years before he appeared as Loki in 2011's "Thor," and enjoyed a very positive critical response. It made sense, then, for Hogg and Hiddleston to re-team for 2010's "Archipelago," which was nothing short of a critical triumph. Though it was far from a mainstream hit when it premiered, today it remains the best-reviewed movie of Hiddleston's career.

In 2010, the actor was on the verge of international stardom. But he hadn't quite got there yet. Hiddleston, who started out on TV back in 2001, actually made his film debut in Hogg's "Unrelated," after which he returned to TV with a recurring role on British series "Wallander." He didn't take another movie role until he reunited with Hogg for "Archipelago," after which he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

"Archipelago," however, couldn't have been further from "Thor." Like all of Hogg's films, her 2010 effort was a deeply affecting drama that focused on the quietly searing pain endured by an upper-middle-class British family who struggle to tolerate being in close quarters during a brief family vacation.