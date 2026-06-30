Robert Pattinson Played A Legendary Historical Figure In This Forgotten Nicole Kidman Movie

Many haven't seen Werner Herzog's 2015 film "Queen of the Desert," which is a strange phenomenon, given the talented filmmakers involved. "Queen of the Desert" stars Nicole Kidman as Gertrude Bell, the real-life archaeologist who spent her career in the 1910s mapping the Middle East. The movie follows Bell from a boring life attending fancy-dress balls to Tehran, where she joins her uncle for a more exciting life exploring the Near East. She falls in love with an embassy guy named Henry, played by James Franco, but the romance goes very poorly. Bell's hoity-toity family forbids the romance, and Henry takes his own life.

The film is full of celebrities who play other famous British historical figures. Jenny Agutter plays Bell's stepmother, Florence. Damian Lewis plays Charles Doughty-Wylie, who fought in World War I and had an emotional affair with Gertrude Bell. Christopher Fulford played a young Winston Churchill (Churchill and Bell sketched out the borders of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Jordan). It was likely very easy to attract talented actors to "Queen of the Desert," as many likely wanted to work with the venerable Werner Herzog. It was his first movie since "My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done?" in 2009.

Most surprising is the appearance of Robert Pattinson as T.E. Lawrence, better known to film fans as Lawrence of Arabia. T.E. Lawrence, of course, was a British soldier who, thanks to the 1962 movie based on his life, is best known for his actions during the Great Arab Revolt of 1916 and the largely concurrent Sinai and Palestine Campaign. David Lean's movie "Lawrence of Arabia," as many might know, won seven Academy Awards.

Lawrence is only a supporting player in "Queen of the Desert," but film fans will like linking Herzog's movie to Lean's.