Denzel Washington Rewrote This Sci-Fi Flop Over Fears Of Racist Audience Reactions

We here at /Film have written about Brett Leonard's mind-bending 1995 cyber-thriller "Virtuosity" before. While the film was critically panned when it was first released in theaters, it still stands as a corker of a sci-fi flick and boasts excellent performances from Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. While it may be a silly actioner, there's a palpable streak of tech paranoia running through the movie, predicting our very modern fears of AI

"Virtuosity" takes place in a near future where convicts are being used to test out a new virtual reality training simulator for cops. In order to keep the police officers sharp, the computer programmers have been extrapolating the criminal profiles of hundreds of dangerous real-world criminals and serial killers into a single artificially intelligent virtual supervillain named SID 6.7 (Crowe). Former cop turned convict Parker Barnes (Washington) is the only trainee who has come close to capturing Sid in simulations.

In what may be an unwise move, SID's mainframe is located in the vicinity of an instantaneous android builder. So, SID conspires with the programmer in charge of his development (Stephen Spinella) to shunt his computer consciousness into an android body and allow him to wreak havoc in the real world. In response, Barnes is sprung from prison to apprehend the now-active SID.

In order to psychologically profile SID, Barnes teams up with a shrink, Dr. Carter (Kelly Lynch), to unlock what makes SID tick. In early drafts of the film's script, Barnes and Dr. Carter were meant to have their own romantic subplot. Speaking to the AV Club in 2012, however, Lynch revealed that Washington himself re-wrote the script to remove the love story, as he was concerned that racist audiences in 1995 wouldn't accept a love story between a Black man and a white woman.