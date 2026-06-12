The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Made Her Debut In An Underseen Denzel Washington Sci-Fi Movie

When actors land their first big movie role, there's an immediate sense of glee that can be quickly followed by utter dread. You've got the part. Now you have to prove that the casting director made the right call. And that pressure quadruples if you happen to find yourself sharing scenes with heavyweight actors like Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.

Fortunately, Kaley Cuoco was around nine years old when she made her big screen debut in Brett Leonard's prescient science-fiction action thriller "Virtuosity." When you're a nine-year-old child actor, you probably don't know how to be neurotic. I'm not saying every kid performer this age is Julia Butters' preternaturally professional Trudi Fraser in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," but if they're comfortable enough being in front of a camera to land a part like this, they're likely thrilled when the director yells "Action!"

Cuoco obviously passed her audition. She's worked steadily ever since and went on to become a sitcom legend via her crucial portrayal of Penny Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory." Cuoco's mostly known for her television work, but she's so talented and versatile that she could easily carry a big-screen rom-com if she wanted. She's got a knack for making people laugh, which Leonard learned when she got Washington to flash an unprompted smile while shooting a scene in "Virtuosity."