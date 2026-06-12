The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Made Her Debut In An Underseen Denzel Washington Sci-Fi Movie
When actors land their first big movie role, there's an immediate sense of glee that can be quickly followed by utter dread. You've got the part. Now you have to prove that the casting director made the right call. And that pressure quadruples if you happen to find yourself sharing scenes with heavyweight actors like Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.
Fortunately, Kaley Cuoco was around nine years old when she made her big screen debut in Brett Leonard's prescient science-fiction action thriller "Virtuosity." When you're a nine-year-old child actor, you probably don't know how to be neurotic. I'm not saying every kid performer this age is Julia Butters' preternaturally professional Trudi Fraser in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," but if they're comfortable enough being in front of a camera to land a part like this, they're likely thrilled when the director yells "Action!"
Cuoco obviously passed her audition. She's worked steadily ever since and went on to become a sitcom legend via her crucial portrayal of Penny Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory." Cuoco's mostly known for her television work, but she's so talented and versatile that she could easily carry a big-screen rom-com if she wanted. She's got a knack for making people laugh, which Leonard learned when she got Washington to flash an unprompted smile while shooting a scene in "Virtuosity."
Kaley Cuoco's a little scene-stealer in Virtuosity
In a 2025 interview with Movie Jawn, Brett Leonard was asked about directing Kaley Cuoco in her first movie. "I would never have guessed she would become one of the biggest TV stars of her era," he admitted. But he noted that she was "charming and funny and quirky" in the same way that she is now. In fact, he credited Cuoco for getting Paramount executives out of his hair when it came to Denzel Washington's performance in the film:
"The one big smile that Denzel gives in the film is because of a line she says to him, and it happened spontaneously. When the studio saw that smile, they go, 'Oh my God, that's that million dollar smile. You've got to get Denzel to smile more.' But that smile made the studio brass super happy. And it was because of Kaley."
The line that brightened up Washington was "Do you think it's important for a first baseman to be left-handed?" It's a random question, and she asks it with a completely straight face. It's a cute moment.
As Cuoco once told Emmy Magazine, her co-stars apparently went out of their way to make her feel comfortable on the "Virtuosity" set. Washington, specifically, gave her a tour of his personal workout facility and let her sit in his sportscar. Meanwhile, Crowe, who plays a particularly nasty bad guy in the movie, let her watch a dangerous stunt. "He asked if I wanted to see the scene in person and see the fake glass fall so I wouldn't be scared," Cuoco recalled.
"Vituosity" didn't fare well upon hitting theaters, but it's since acquired a cult following. Cute kids can be annoying in movies like this, yet Cuoco more than holds her own.