Denzel Washington And Russell Crowe's Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Movie Deserves Another Look

The premise for Brett Leonard's 1995 sci-fi cop thriller "Virtuosity" is B-movie gold. Denzel Washington plays Parker Barnes, an ex-cop who is currently in prison for murdering a suspect. The suspect in question was a serial killer named Matthew Grimes, who was fleeing after having freshly murdered Parker's wife and child, so one can understand why he was moved to a murderous rage. In the chase, however, Parker also accidentally shot and killed two onlookers, so he was sentenced to life in prison.

"Virtuosity" is set in the near future, and the Department of Corrections has enlisted prisoners to test a new kind of police-training technology. Trainees are put into a complex Virtual Reality setup and asked to virtually hunt the world's most dangerous criminal. If the trainees can capture the video criminal, the thinking goes, they'll be ready to slap the criminal element around for real. As a former cop, Parker is the ideal test subject for the tech.

The fun twist: the ultra-dangerous V.R. criminal is SID 6.7, a specialized program that was extrapolated from the minds, habits, and pathologies of all the most notorious criminals in history (Manson! Gacy! And the rest!). S.I.D. stands for (snicker) Sadistic, Intelligent, and Dangerous. Sid is played by Russell Crowe, and he savors playing such a cartoonishly evil character. Naturally, Sid has outgrown his programming, has achieved consciousness, and longs to somehow break out of the computer and commit acts of mayhem in the real world. Luckily for Sid, an errant cyberneticist named Clyde (Kevin J. O'Connor) has been developing a new kind of liquid android technology that can take personality programs like Sid and insert them into hastily grown android bodies. No points for guessing Sid will become a killer android in short order.

This movie is awesome.