We Asked A Real-Life Personal Trainer: What's The Best Workout Regimen To Survive A Slasher Movie?

How many times have you watched a slasher movie and wondered what you'd do to survive? It's easier said than done, mind you, as the horror villains at the heart of these flicks tend to be strong, quick (even when all they do is walk), sneaky, and practically indestructible. Fortunately, there are some simple and effective training methods we can add to our workout regimens to prepare for our own potential slasher movie scenarios.

/Film tapped Andrew McKeown for some advice on how to handle Michael Myers and the ghoulish gang. As the current Physical Performance Lead for the San Diego Wave soccer team, McKeown knows all about strength and conditioning — both of which are essential for surviving a slasher flick. Andrew also broke down which superhero's powers provide the best workout for us before, proving that he understands the intersection between pop culture and fitness.

Now, let's get one thing straight: No specific exercise makes it easier to stave off knife attacks or survive being thrown out of a window. Adrenaline can also only keep pain at bay for so long, so try not to get injured. But these exercises will equip you with the essential skills you need for making it past the end credits — and you might become fitter and more ripped in the process.