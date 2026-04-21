We Asked A Real-Life Personal Trainer: Which Superhero's Powers Offer The Best Workout?

Most superheroes are in peak physical condition, but which one gets the best workout whenever they use their powers? Spider-Man is rarely mentioned among the most powerful Marvel characters out there, but his abilities — from web-swinging to lifting vehicles to hand-to-hand combat — cater to a wide range of workout needs. That's why his powers are the best for getting swole, according to one expert we asked.

Andrew McKeown is a fitness maverick with a Master's Degree in Applied Performance Coaching. He began his career as a personal trainer and gym instructor before moving into sports science and professional soccer. As of this writing, he is the Physical Performance Lead for the San Diego Wave, a National Women's Soccer League team, and is heavily involved in overseeing the athletes' rehabilitation and return-to-play protocols. Before that, he was the Head Strength and Conditioning coach for the Houston Dash and Hamilton Academical W.F.C., as well as the Head of Performance at Celtic F.C. Women. In short, McKeown knows what he's talking about when it comes to workouts.

McKeown is also a superhero fanatic who grew up on a steady diet of "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" cartoons before becoming a serious comic book collector. Whenever he has free time, he can be found exploring the Marvel Unlimited app and seeking out omnibuses and hardcovers to spend his hard-earned money on. Between his professional background and superhero expertise, McKeown is more than qualified to answer this question. So, why did he choose Spider-Man as the hero whose powers produce the best workouts?