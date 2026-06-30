Clint Eastwood Once Explained Why He's So Drawn To Making War Movies

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Clint Eastwood has no shortage of war movies in his filmography, which, considering his conservative leanings, might suggest the screen legend is pro-war. Well, the man himself claims the opposite, and in fact says he's only made war movies because he's drawn to their inherent "drama and conflict."

Eastwood's politics are hard to pin down. As Allen Barra of the Los Angeles Times wrote in 2002, "How did the man who made government a dirty word in 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' and whose philosophy of law and order as expressed by 'Dirty Harry' Callahan delighted so many right-wingers seduce so many limousine liberals?" It's true that Eastwood has carefully managed his public profile to seem agreeable to liberals while holding plenty of conservative opinions. He endorsed Mitt Romney back in 2012 before giving an infamous speech at the Republican National Convention in which he spoke to an empty chair supposedly representing Barack Obama. In 2016, he told Esquire that Donald Trump was "onto something." Then, there's "American Sniper," Eastwood's adaptation of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle's book of the same name. It chronicles Kyle's (Bradley Cooper) experiences both at home in the United States and during four tours of Iraq. To say "American Sniper" is slightly inaccurate is putting it mildly.

Though the film earned six Academy Award nominations, winning for Sound Editing, Eastwood also faced a backlash. Kyle, who died in 2013, was accused of embellishing his own military record, and the film didn't exactly interrogate those claims. What's more, Vox accused the movie of "deeply misrepresent[ing] why America went to war in Iraq and how the war actually went down." All of this suggests Eastwood is at least sympathetic to the kind of pro-war jingoism that simmers beneath the surface of his movie. Not so, according to him.