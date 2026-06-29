Robert Eggers' Werwulf Trailer Promises Another Nightmarish Movie For Christmas

In 2024, director Robert Eggers offered movie fans the most dark and twisted Christmas gift imaginable when he delivered "Nosferatu" to theaters just in time for the holiday festivities. And now, he's looking to repeat.

Swapping out vampires for lycanthropes, the first trailer for "Werwulf" showcases Eggers at his most... Well, at his most Eggers. And I'm not complaining. Frightening imagery drained of color, a historical setting recreated with striking authenticity, and the promise of a unique take on a legendary monster. Oh, and Willem Dafoe, of course.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was so memorable as a grieving aristocrat whose family was targeted by a vampire in "Nosferatu," takes center stage here. The trailer is light on plot and heavy on mood and it's pretty clear this is a protagonist who's got that wolf in him. But, you know, in a bad way. The rest of the "Werwulf" cast is also a "Nosferatu" reunion, with Lily-Rose Depp and Eggers' good luck charm Willem Dafoe rounding out the ensemble.

But even with the bigger budget that comes with his previous film being the director's first Actual Box Office Hit With No Asterisks, the tone of this trailer harkens back to Eggers' first movie. A rural community beset by an evil force? Intentional use of antiquated language? Production and costume design that that makes you feel like you fell through a time tunnel? "Werwulf" is giving major "The Witch" vibes," and, once again, I'm not complaining.