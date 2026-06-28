Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Rightfully Reminds Us One Character Was A Villain

Spoilers ahead for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2, Episode 4.

The animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" changed TV forever. A TV series with a deep mythology, "The Last Airbender" is a fantasy epic in the vein of "Lord of the Rings" and features some of the best character arcs in the history of television. It's also a show that deals with some rather heavy themes, which is very unusual for a Nickelodeon cartoon. By its third episode, the series' main character has already discovered that his people and culture have been eradicated in a genocide, with the episodes that follow exploring topics such as war crimes, colonization, and imperialism. "The Last Airbender" might be a kids show, but it always has a lot on its mind.

Now, Netflix's live-action "The Last Airbender" remake series is turning the original animated show's subtext into text. As you might recall, Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 1 struggled with how much of these implied horrors to show while still retaining the child-like wonder and silliness of its predecessor. Thankfully, though, Season 2 marks a significant improvement in this respect, as it manages to strike a better balance between its sillier elements and its darker and more serious story beats.

One need look no further than Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) for the best example of this. Indeed, Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2 gives Iroh — who's still arguably the best character in this entire franchise – a subplot in which he is confronted for the war crimes he committed during his campaign against the Earth Kingdom. It's a phenomenal storyline that makes one thing very clear: Before he turned into the fun and wise old man we know and love, Uncle Iroh was the villain of this story.