Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Keeps The Funniest Character From The Cartoon

One of the many reasons "Avatar: The Last Airbender" became so popular is its colorful collection of memorable characters. With its blend of episodic and serialized storytelling, we not only get incredible character arcs that build over several episodes or even across seasons, but also a myriad of smaller characters who appear briefly, but make incredibly long-lasting impressions. Characters like the Cabbage Merchant, whose single line was so popular that he became a recurring gag, or the bard group whose hot single "Secret Tunnel" became a fan favorite.

Netflix's live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" suffers from many issues. Key amongst them is trying to hit every single memorable moment and character from the cartoon — even if they happen at the wrong time and end up failing important stories from the original. Often, the inclusion of small characters slows down momentum and comes across as distracting. But sometimes, the show does justice to the original, and perfectly captures characters so cartoony they should not work in live-action.

Such is the case of the funniest character from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," known simply as The Boulder.

We meet the Boulder (played by Kelemete Misipeka) in the second episode of Season 2 when Team Avatar goes seeking for an Earthbending teacher for Aang. They come across a wrestling arena where The Boulder is obliterating his enemies — until he is utterly humiliated by Toph (Miya Cech). He is huge, he refers to himself in the third person, and he is utterly hilarious. He is the Boulder, and he's the best thing about "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2.