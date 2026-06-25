Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Fails Its Most Emotional Storyline

The following post contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is a bizarre show. The first season is essentially a greatest-hits collection that isn't sure whether it wants to age up the story to make it gritty and violent or keep it family-friendly and goofy. Season 2, however, is a big improvement over the first, with a more focused narrative — even if the show's insistence on including every single side character and meme from the original cartoon hurts the pacing. The show finally finds a balance of tones by downplaying the silliness and going harder into the darkness and grittiness.

Just like the animated series' "Book Two: Earth," this is a darker season where the stakes feel bigger and more personal. It's a season that actually puts Iroh to the task for his past as a war criminal responsible for countless atrocities. It's a season that explores the Beifong family's war profiteering. And, of course, it's the season that includes the most emotionally devastating storyline in the whole series — Appa's kidnapping. This was a story that helped "Avatar: The Last Airbender" change TV forever, and unfortunately, the Netflix adaptation fails to do it justice.

In the new season of the live-action remake, Appa's kidnapping happens in the last couple of episodes of the season, and it serves as the final straw that pushes Aang to temporarily break up Team Avatar. It's still emotional and affects Aang's emotional stability and character arc, but it comes across as too little, too late. By this point, there are already plenty of other stories and character dynamics that lead to this breaking point, so Appa's disappearance doesn't feel monumental, but an afterthought.