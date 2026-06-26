John Cena's Star-Studded 2026 Comedy Is The Perfect Weekend Watch On Netflix

All of the streaming services bury good movies on occasion, but Netflix sometimes feels absolutely dedicated to making sure subscribers are completely unaware of a film with appealing stars and a promising premise.

The latest Netflix film to sneak onto the service is Matt Spicer's "Little Brother," a two-hander comedy starring John Cena and Eric André. For starters, I don't care what the movie is about. Cena and André are guys who get you primed to laugh just by straying in front of a camera. The notion of Cena playing a semi-famous real estate mogul who unexpectedly finds his Big Brother and Big Sisters mentee attempting to reenter his life sounds like comedy gold. That this coincides with Cena's character entering a reality show competition pitting New York City real estate players against each other sets us up for an onslaught of cringe laughs.

Admittedly, the reviews are mixed, but the Rotten Tomatoes sample size is small, and trustworthy veteran critics like Matt Zoller Seitz and Glenn Kenny, who lack pretension whether they're writing about the latest from the Jackass gang or Taiwanese auteur Tsai Ming-liang, found the movie hilarious. Add in a killer supporting cast and a friendly 100-minute run time, and why wouldn't you give this a whirl if you've got the leisure time this weekend?