John Cena's Star-Studded 2026 Comedy Is The Perfect Weekend Watch On Netflix
All of the streaming services bury good movies on occasion, but Netflix sometimes feels absolutely dedicated to making sure subscribers are completely unaware of a film with appealing stars and a promising premise.
The latest Netflix film to sneak onto the service is Matt Spicer's "Little Brother," a two-hander comedy starring John Cena and Eric André. For starters, I don't care what the movie is about. Cena and André are guys who get you primed to laugh just by straying in front of a camera. The notion of Cena playing a semi-famous real estate mogul who unexpectedly finds his Big Brother and Big Sisters mentee attempting to reenter his life sounds like comedy gold. That this coincides with Cena's character entering a reality show competition pitting New York City real estate players against each other sets us up for an onslaught of cringe laughs.
Admittedly, the reviews are mixed, but the Rotten Tomatoes sample size is small, and trustworthy veteran critics like Matt Zoller Seitz and Glenn Kenny, who lack pretension whether they're writing about the latest from the Jackass gang or Taiwanese auteur Tsai Ming-liang, found the movie hilarious. Add in a killer supporting cast and a friendly 100-minute run time, and why wouldn't you give this a whirl if you've got the leisure time this weekend?
A filthy comedy about being filthy rich
As if the lead casting wasn't enticing enough, the idea of Cena struggling to distinguish himself as the little brother of his full-blown real estate magnate brother, played by the great Chris Meloni, is a delicious concept. Those two as sibling rivals sounds like a great comedy before you get André involved.
As you might expect given the stars, "Little Brother" goes heavy on raunch and scatological humor. André in particular has a penchant for not just pushing but shredding the envelope (this is my plea for you to watch "Bad Trip"), and he delivers on the dirty stuff in this movie. Cena is with him every step of the way, but there's more to this film than low-aiming guffaws. It's a heartfelt film about family wherein two tortured individuals find their purpose in life through a trial by filthy fire.
"Little Brother" has top-notch technical credits, with Brandon Trost as cinematographer and electronic music maestro Dan Deacon providing the score. This film isn't going to win Oscars, but it is going to make you laugh heartily for 100 minutes, which, in this day and age, is a blessing. So fire up Netflix, and let loose some belly laughs.