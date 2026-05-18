Netflix Quietly Removes Features That Will Make Browsing Much More Frustrating

Why doesn't Netflix want people to find anything?

When Netflix became the first notable streaming service to be widely used, it bafflingly invented one of the least intuitive ways to browse imaginable. Rather than a list of titles, presented alphabetically or by year, the front page always seemed to be a random sneeze of newer hits, old classics, and, eventually, Netflix originals. Titles were presented as tiny rectangular images, so one had to thumb through long horizontal "channels" to find what they wanted.

Every other streaming service since then has followed suit, presenting similar channels, usually divided up by genre, presented in an apparently random order. It would take some delving to find movies or shows presented alphabetically. Streaming services have also become so aggressively coy about what their libraries contain that entire sub-industries have sprung up explaining where certain movies or TV series can be found at any given time. In this day and age, sites like Whats-On-Netflix and JustWatch are godsends. Even /Film publishes articles regularly about where one might be able to stream a specific film or show. Check out this one about feel-good movies on Netflix.

All of this was born from a horrible, non-intuitive user interface that remains frustrating and oblique to this day. Now, as reported on by Whats-On-Netflix, it's about to get even worse. It seems that Netflix is removing users' ability to look up movies and TV shows alphabetically at all. This is specifically for the users who watch Netflix on their laptops. Previously, they could click a dropdown menu and sort movies and series by "Suggested for you," "Year released," "A — Z" and "Z — A." Unfortunately, it appears that the dropdown menu has vanished.