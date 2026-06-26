Jason Statham And Sylvester Stallone's Action Thriller Is Having A Streaming Comeback On Prime Video
Put on your hardhat, cue up that classic Rush track, and get ready for some knuckle-chuckin' action, because we once again have an excuse to talk about "A Working Man." The latest entry in the (completely unconnected) cinematic universe of Jason Statham playing blue-collar workers who secretly have military training and anger issues to match, the 2025 thriller from director David Ayer and co-writer Sylvester Stallone follows dutiful construction worker Levon Cade (Statham) through his boring day job ... until bad guys come knocking at the wrong door and abscond with the wrong innocent young girl. Cue the suit-up sequence, the montage of stockpiling weapons, and the promise of drug dealers, human traffickers, and Russian mobsters galore getting what's owed to them.
If this all sounds a bit familiar, well, you're not alone. Our original "A Working Man" review for /Film pointed out the obvious "John Wick" parallels and the pervasive feeling that this wasn't quite as fun as Statham and Ayer's previous collaboration on the wondrously heightened "The Beekeeper." But since when has that stopped anyone before from enjoying yet another installment of our preeminent action star cosplaying as an everyman before beating everyone to a bloody pulp? This junk-food genre will always have a place in the hearts of action aficionados everywhere.
That's likely the reason why "A Working Man" is currently enjoying a bit of a comeback on streaming these days. The shoot-em-up film has been available to stream on Prime Video for a while, but it recently seemed to catch fire and has consistently landed among the streamer's top 10 titles in the United States over the past week (via Flix Patrol). Whatever else you may think of these somewhat samey-feeling action flicks, it can't be denied: Viewers love themselves some Statham.
A Working Man is the perfect streaming movie for Jason Statham fans
You didn't think Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone collaborations were limited to just the "Expendables" movies, did you? The two action legends joined forces behind the scenes on "A Working Man," as Stallone co-wrote the script along with director David Ayer. Honestly, the mind almost reels at the visual of all three artists sitting in a room together and breaking the story for what would become the final film. Did Stallone suggest the cliché of packing the film with the most generic, stereotypical Russian villains you'll ever see? Was it Ayer's idea to commit to one of the greatest (and funniest) Dropkick Murphys needle drops at a crucial moment? Did David Harbour just sort of wander onto set one day to play the minor role of a blind friend/former comrade-in-arms, so Statham made everyone go along with it? These are just a few of the questions that viewers may need answered over the course of "A Working Man," a film that otherwise gives us permission to turn our brains off and simply enjoy the carnage that follows.
This might be the latest example of Statham and Ayer's lunch-pail, B-movie silliness, but it certainly won't be the last. Ayer is already working with his favorite lead actor on a movie titled "John Doe," while Statham himself is gearing up for the hilarious-sounding "Jason Statham Stole My Bike," a gloriously meta pitch by director David Leitch that involves, yes, exactly what you think it does. But if the unexpected surge of "A Working Man" proves anything, it's that this brand of action has a long, long shelf life. In a business where there's no longer any sure bets, the Jason Statham-starring vehicle remains king.