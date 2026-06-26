Jason Statham And Sylvester Stallone's Action Thriller Is Having A Streaming Comeback On Prime Video

Put on your hardhat, cue up that classic Rush track, and get ready for some knuckle-chuckin' action, because we once again have an excuse to talk about "A Working Man." The latest entry in the (completely unconnected) cinematic universe of Jason Statham playing blue-collar workers who secretly have military training and anger issues to match, the 2025 thriller from director David Ayer and co-writer Sylvester Stallone follows dutiful construction worker Levon Cade (Statham) through his boring day job ... until bad guys come knocking at the wrong door and abscond with the wrong innocent young girl. Cue the suit-up sequence, the montage of stockpiling weapons, and the promise of drug dealers, human traffickers, and Russian mobsters galore getting what's owed to them.

If this all sounds a bit familiar, well, you're not alone. Our original "A Working Man" review for /Film pointed out the obvious "John Wick" parallels and the pervasive feeling that this wasn't quite as fun as Statham and Ayer's previous collaboration on the wondrously heightened "The Beekeeper." But since when has that stopped anyone before from enjoying yet another installment of our preeminent action star cosplaying as an everyman before beating everyone to a bloody pulp? This junk-food genre will always have a place in the hearts of action aficionados everywhere.

That's likely the reason why "A Working Man" is currently enjoying a bit of a comeback on streaming these days. The shoot-em-up film has been available to stream on Prime Video for a while, but it recently seemed to catch fire and has consistently landed among the streamer's top 10 titles in the United States over the past week (via Flix Patrol). Whatever else you may think of these somewhat samey-feeling action flicks, it can't be denied: Viewers love themselves some Statham.