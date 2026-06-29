House Of The Dragon Season 3's Returning Characters Have A Big Problem

Don't bother to try to remember anyone's name if you haven't watched "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 2. Spoilers ahead!

Partway through the second episode of the third season of "House of the Dragon," the massively popular spin-off and prequel to HBO's hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones," we watch as a sooty, freaked-out Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) rushes up to a massive stone gate seeking help. The woman who can either grant or deny this request stands in front of her, stone-faced — and, more to the point, angry that Rhaena has arrived with a wild dragon in tow after the shocking death of Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Harry Collett) during a recent battle. Rhaena begs and pleads for assistance and shelter, but the woman remains steadfast in her cold refusal.

Wait. Who is this lady?

In this instance, said lady is Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin), but I'm here to argue that this confusion points to a larger issue found within the second season of "House of the Dragon." While major players like Jace, his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D'arcy), her rival Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and her evil one-eyed son Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) are easy enough to recognize and remember, "House of the Dragon" is full of side characters. (This is, unsurprisingly, also true of George R.R. Martin's Targaryen-centric book "Fire & Blood," the source material for "House of the Dragon.") Are any of these side characters reintroduced in Season 3 in a way that makes sense? No!

Jeyne was, at first, the most galling example of this to me. Keep peeling the onion, though, and you'll realize that Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" does absolutely nothing to remind you of the context of supporting characters, and you'll get frustrated too.