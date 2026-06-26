Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Makes A Big Change To Zuko's Backstory

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then everything changed when spoilers for Season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" attacked.

The second season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" remake is a vast improvement over its predecessor, which was a collection of greatest hits and little else. The first season felt like it couldn't decide if it was aimed at grown-up fans of the original animated series seeking an edgy, violent version, or new kids who hadn't yet discovered the original and were experiencing the whimsical fantasy adventure for the first time. Season 2 finds a better tonal balance. Sure, we still have some great moments of levity, like Sokka (Ian Ousley) hallucinating after drinking cactus juice or engaging in a haiku battle, but for the most part the show goes all-in on being dark and dramatic.

It's par for the course, considering "Book Two: Earth" of the animated "The Last Airbender" was when that story went darker, with higher and more personal stakes. It was when we got one of the best, and certainly the heaviest and most emotional, episodes in the series, "The Tales of Ba Sing Se." It is also in "Book Two" that we learn Zuko's even more tragic backstory — that of his mother's disappearance. It's a pivotal moment for the character, and one that changes significantly in the live-action remake.

In the live-action show, we get flashbacks showing Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Azula's (Elizabeth Yu) childhoods growing up in the Fire Nation. One night, Zuko is awakened by his mother, Ursa, who decides to run away from the palace and take her children with her. Unfortunately, she is stopped by palace guards and her husband, Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who take her away.