What Is Star Trek's Unification? The Relationship Between Vulcans And Romulans Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

On a philosophical level, the Vulcans and the Romulans couldn't be more different. As we have previously talked about on /Film, Vulcans, as a culture, have long adhered to an ethos of emotionless logic. Vulcans were once a violent, warlike people who almost drove themselves to nuclear annihilation. Luckily, a Messianic figure named Surak arose during a turbulent time and proposed the excision of emotions and the embrace of logic as a better way forward. Surak's message caught on, and the so-named "Time of Awakening" began. The Vulcans have been devoted to logic ever since. As stated in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "The Forge," this happened around 300 AD on Earth.

Romulans, meanwhile, are the masters of an enormous, militant Star Empire, ruled from the twin planets of Romulus and Remus. Romulans believe in military power, and the infallibility of the state. They are xenophobes, and have employed a vast and blindingly complex network of spies throughout the galaxy and within their own ranks. They are secretive to the point of it becoming their driving ethos. As a Romulan once stated on "Star Trek: Picard," you could put the word "secret" in front of any other Romulan word, and it would still be accurate.

As many Trekkies will be able to tell you, the Vulcans and the Romulans are, in terms of their species, close cousins. Vulcans and Romulans once hailed from the same planet, and only separated as cultures about 2,000 years before humans met Romulans for the first time. Those 2,000 years were rough for both worlds, and some have sought to reunify them.