Why Star Trek's Original Romulan Warbird Design Never Made It Into The Next Generation

The "Star Trek" episode "Balance of Terror" (December 15, 1966) features a face-off between the U.S.S. Enterprise and a mysterious Romulan Warbird equipped with a cloaking device. The Romulan Warbird is a flying saucer-like craft with warp engines protruding from either side and a wicked-looking tail fin on the back. It's colored light grey like the Enterprise but sports a painting of a large orange bird on its underside. Most ships on "Star Trek" are solid colors, emblazoned only with identification letters and maybe a racing stripe. Warbirds, with their bird painting, looked like WWII bombers.

The painted Romulan Warbird from the original series is a far cry from the types of ships that the Romulans would be seen piloting in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," set about a century later. On "Next Generation," Romulan Warbirds would be about 10 times larger, solid green, and constricted with outsize bird-like "heads." The wingspan of the Warbirds consisted of a large oval loop (a smaller craft could conceivably fly through it), and looking at the ship from above revealed a tapering shape.

The update came hand-in-glove with most of the visual updates made between "Star Trek" and "The Next Generation," two shows made 21 years apart. The Enterprise-D, for instance, is likewise larger than the original Enterprise, and it sports a swooping, elliptical design, rather than brutalist efficiency. There were, however, still similarities. Even in "Next Generation," starships featured an upper saucer section, a lower drive section, and a pair of warp engines that protruded from either side.

Why was the new Romulan Warbird so dramatically different? The 2012 book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365" by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann might have the answer. It seems the new design was a wholly fresh idea by designer Andrew Probert.