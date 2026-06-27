What J.R.R. Tolkien's Son Christopher Really Thought About The Lord Of The Rings Movies

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies are acclaimed and beloved for good reason. "The Fellowship of the Ring" is easily the most ambitious adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's epic high fantasy stories. The rest of the trilogy is similarly breathtaking, with Jackson's passion for the material clearly shining through. Amazon's franchise spin-off, "The Rings of Power," weaves a distinct interpretation with its own merits, but the streaming service ghosted Jackson after discussing his possible involvement with the prequel. Admittedly, this was a rather tricky situation due to the legal ownership of rights and what have you, further complicated by alleged reports that the Tolkien Estate didn't want Jackson to be associated with Amazon's rendition of the saga (via The A.V. Club).

Tolkien's son, the late Christopher Tolkien, was the custodian of his father's prestigious legacy, and his opinion of Jackson's trilogy was overwhelmingly negative. "They eviscerated the book by making it an action movie for young people aged 15 to 25," Tolkien stated in a 2012 interview with the French newspaper Le Monde. In the same interview, Tolkien lamented the "commercialization" of his father's literary legacy and the apparent dilution of what "The Lord of the Rings" stands for:

"Tolkien has become a monster, devoured by his own popularity and absorbed into the absurdity of our time. The chasm between the beauty and seriousness of the work and what it has become has overwhelmed me. The commercialization has reduced the aesthetic and philosophical impact of the creation to nothing. There is only one solution for me: to turn my head away."

This assessment, while understandable on some level, feels rather harsh. After all, the trilogy is accessible to a wide demographic, and its unique appeal to a younger audience should be a cause for celebration, not concern.