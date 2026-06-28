Ralph Bakshi's Lord Of The Rings Has A Live-Action Version You'll Never See

The early "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" movies are animated classics, but live-action still had a role to play in their creation. Ralph Bakshi's "Lord of the Rings," released in 1978, used this technique as a visual guide before adding other elements to bring the movie to life. Here's what Bakshi had to say on the matter while speaking to It Came From:

"We didn't have motion control in those days; there were no computers. [Rotoscoping] was a tremendous way to get realism in a picture. ... When it came to Rings I was really trapped on the deadline. I came up with the technique of instead of tracing the photograph, I would put the actual photograph [in high-contrast] right on the animated cel and paint it."

Rotoscoping is a process where filmmakers trace over live-action footage to create animation. The technique was invented by Max Fleischer in the early 1900s, but it became more prominent when Disney used it for animated classics like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Sleeping Beauty." It was also used to give the lightsabers their glow in "Star Wars." However, "Lord of the Rings" was more ambitious with its rotoscoping, as Bakshi shot hundreds of live-action actors before animating them.

Bakshi adopted a similar approach for "Wizards," one of the best forgotten animated movies of the '70s, so he had some experience with rotoscoping heading into "Lord of the Rings." The director noted that the mixed-format technique allowed him to disguise the film's lack of budget and ensure the scenes were packed with emotion. This approach was unconventional at the time, but it proved to be an exceptional fit for the subject matter.