5 Forgotten '70s Fantasy Movies That Still Hold Up Today

When today's audiences, particularly the kids who just don't know any better, think about fantasy films, they're probably picturing movies featuring hobbits, dragons, and enormous amounts of digital visual effects. That's fine, but one hopes that, whatever their age, they'll also look towards the past for fantasy movies that used old-school animation techniques and creative practical effects to bring their varied stories to life.

Fantasy films have existed since the start of cinema, and the genre arguably peaked in the 1980s (as evident in our look at the decade's best forgotten fantasies), but there's something to be said for the fantasies that graced the screens the decade prior. Carefree imagination, whimsy, and goodwill battled for market share with cynicism, narrative structure, and creations trademarked by the Walt Disney Corporation. Audiences were treated to unforgettable fantasies ranging from the innocent laughs of "Oh, God!" to the breathtaking horrors of "Suspiria," but plenty of films slipped through the cracks along the way.

Some were aimed at children, others were targeted towards adults, but the common thread running between the 5 films below is that they failed to make a noticeable mark on a pop culture hungry for fantastical entertainment. That lack of a cultural footprint shouldn't be confused with a lack of quality, though, as all 5 are distinctly memorable tales offering thrilling worlds and imaginative visuals. Now keep reading for 5 forgotten '70s fantasy films that still hold up today.