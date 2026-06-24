5 Sci-Fi Books That Are Even Better As Audiobooks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is still some debate among pedants and readers as to whether or not listening to an audiobook counts as having read the book. Some nitpickers feel that if one didn't hold a physical book in their hands and failed to swivel their eyeballs across every single page of it, it doesn't count as reading. After all, if one hears an audiobook, they are at the mercy of the reader's performance. Even professional audiobook readers, who try their hardest to let the text speak for itself, act as an intermediary. Heck, even if the author themselves reads the text onto an audiobook, it's still not leaving enough up to the reader.

But these are petty arguments. One may argue that audiobooks are not "technically" reading, but they're good enough by me. Some people absorb information better aurally, while others are blind or partially sighted, making audiobooks the best way to consume literature. And I have personally spent many a long walk or car ride listening to audiobooks, enjoying a great work of sci-fi literature while idly traveling. I love reading, and I will continue to read as long as my eyeballs function. But when my eyeballs inevitably fail, audiobooks will be waiting, and I am well-practiced in enjoying them. They are part of a Homeric tradition. (Speaking of which: Want to hear Dan Stevens read Homer's "The Odyssey"?)

Sometimes a great performance can enhance an audiobook. An actor can bring verve and personality to a text that reading may not provide. A nice swift recitation of the text, complete with fun voices, intense descriptions, and a deep understanding of the author's intent, can make a book better. And there is a social aspect to hearing a book, a communion between author and reader that is different than on the page.

The following books have some great audio renditions that we here at /Film can wholly recommend.