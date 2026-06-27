Pixar's 5 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The best thing about Pixar Animation Studios, one of the most acclaimed American animation studios in history, is that it makes really, really great movies that also happen to be geared towards children. As an elder millennial (born in 1990), I was part of the target audience for the studio's first-ever release, "Toy Story," which became the first entirely computer-animated movie when it hit theaters in 1995. Reader, I was hooked. Well into adulthood, I kept seeing Pixar movies — including, yes, when the company was purchased by Disney in 2006 — so that I could laugh, experience childlike wonder, and have weird, inappropriate emotional outbursts in public places. (One time, I was watching "Up" on a seven-hour Megabus ride and started crying so loudly that the guy sitting behind me changed seats. That's right. Behind me.)

Since its inception, Pixar has made some of the most culturally relevant, iconic, and beloved movies of the 20th and 21st centuries. So which, according to the critics, are the very best ones? I looked to a Rotten Tomatoes ranking of every Pixar film to find answers, and find them I did, even if I felt like some of them were unsatisfactory. (How, and I mean how, did the environmentalist space epic "WALL-E" not make it into the top 10?!) Still, my misgivings and quibbles aside, the top 5 entries on this list are unimpeachably great ... and if you somehow haven't seen any of these Pixar classics, let me convince you. Here are the five best Pixar movies according to their Rotten Tomatoes rankings.