How To Watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 At Home
The highly anticipated sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2" absolutely dominated the box office upon release, but for those who missed it in theaters (or who just want to revisit it over and over again), the movie will soon be available to watch at home in a variety of ways.
On June 30, 2026, the film will be available for digital purchase on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. More importantly, though, the film will receive a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on July 28, 2026. That's not only the best way to see the movie in the highest possible fidelity, but considering companies like Amazon and Apple can delete your digital movies whenever they want, owning a physical copy on disc is the only way to ensure that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want. For those who are willing to roll the dice with streaming, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 29, 2026.
The sequel reunites many of the same people responsible for the 2006 classic, including stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, as well as writer Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel. Our review was mixed-positive, and we had a good conversation about it on an episode of the /Film Weekly podcast, which you can listen to below:
Here are The Devil Wears Prada 2 bonus features
As usual the bonus features that will be available for this movie vary by product and retailer. (If I had my way, every bonus feature would be available with every version of the movie, even if you're just streaming it. Unfortunately, we don't live in that utopian world.) So depending on what version you get, here are some of the things you might expect to see:
FEATURETTES:
- Level Up: Updating the Icons: Join the cast, crew, and other notables as they look back on the iconic first film and its timelessness. Then see how the characters and their wardrobes have evolved for the sequel, and follow the shoot in New York.
- Inside the Fashion Closet: Sit down with the cast, filmmakers, and lead costume designer Molly Rogers as she talks about dressing Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel. Discover their of-the-moment but timeless fashion looks that shine a spotlight on each of their personalities.
- Front-Row Access: Shooting in Italy: Join the cast, crew, and director David Frankel as he talks about the production in Italy and shooting during Milan's fashion week. Hear how top design houses supported the production and how Runway's own fashion show and concert was created.
- "Runway" Music Video by Lady Gaga and Doechii: Turn it up with Lady Gaga and Doechii in their music video for the movie's new song, "Runway."
GAG REEL
- Check out the fun on set in these outtakes from the making of the movie.
AUDIO COMMENTARY BY DAVID FRANKEL, ALINE BROSH MCKENNA, AND MOLLY ROGERS
- Watch the film with audio commentary by director David Frankel, writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and costume designer Molly Rogers.