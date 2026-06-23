How To Watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 At Home

The highly anticipated sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2" absolutely dominated the box office upon release, but for those who missed it in theaters (or who just want to revisit it over and over again), the movie will soon be available to watch at home in a variety of ways.

On June 30, 2026, the film will be available for digital purchase on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. More importantly, though, the film will receive a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release on July 28, 2026. That's not only the best way to see the movie in the highest possible fidelity, but considering companies like Amazon and Apple can delete your digital movies whenever they want, owning a physical copy on disc is the only way to ensure that you'll be able to watch it whenever you want. For those who are willing to roll the dice with streaming, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 29, 2026.

The sequel reunites many of the same people responsible for the 2006 classic, including stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, as well as writer Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel. Our review was mixed-positive, and we had a good conversation about it on an episode of the /Film Weekly podcast, which you can listen to below: