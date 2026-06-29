A24 Produced One Of Apple TV's Biggest Dramatic Disappointments

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 2021 TV series "Mr. Corman" was a rare failure for Apple TV. The network that has had great success with "The Morning Show," "Ted Lasso," "Severance," "Pluribus," "For All Mankind," "Widow's Bay," and many others simply didn't get the right numbers for "Mr. Corman." It joined other obscure Apple TV comedy flops like "High Desert," "Time Bandits," and "Land of Women." The cancellation of "Mr. Corman" was odd, given that it was created by and starred such a charming and interesting lead actor as Gordon-Levitt, and was produced by the fan-favorite studio A24.

"Mr. Corman" also boasted an impressive cast of supporting players. Debra Winger played Ruth, the title character's mother. Rapper Logic played Mr. Corman's best friend, and Juno Temple from "Ted Lasso" and "Fargo" played Megan, Mr. Corman's ex-girlfriend. Lucy Lawless played Megan's mother, and Hugo Weaving played Mr. Corman's estranged father. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's main co-star was comedy star Arturo Castro.

The titular Mr. Corman was Josh Corman, a fifth-grade teacher who works in the San Fernando Valley. Mr. Corman was recovering from a fallen dream; about a year ago, he had been a star rocker in the indie music scene, jamming with his girlfriend, Megan. He and Megan broke up; however, the band disbanded, and he hasn't touched any instruments since. The show often delved into Josh's head, such as when a conversation with his mom turned into a full-blown animated musical number. Josh's depression manifests as a meteor that's slowly falling to Earth, and that only Josh can see.

Despite its ambition and its star power, though, "Mr. Corman" was canned after only 10 episodes and one season. It got pretty good reviews, but it seems that Apple TV didn't want to invest in its continuation.