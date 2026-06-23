The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh Has A Theory About Mohan's Letter Of Recommendation From Abbot

Before the second season of the critically adored HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt" even wrapped up, we learned that Dr. Samira Mohan, the resident portrayed by Supriya Ganesh, won't be returning to the fictional Pittsburgh emergency room at the center of the series for Season 3. So what about a loose plot thread between Mohan and the night-shift trauma attending, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Emmy winner Shawn Hatosy?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ganesh mentioned a part in Season 2 of "The Pitt" where Mohan looks for Abbot, hoping to ask him for a letter of recommendation for a future fellowship, only to find out he'd already left the hospital for the day. Thankfully, Ganesh said in an interview that Mohan got her letter — at least, they think so.

"I think so for sure. I would hope so!" Ganesh told Entertainment Weekly of the bond between Mohan and Abbot, which first became a "thing" during the show's debut season in 2025. "I think they have a pretty good relationship. I think there's a big reason why she wants to go to him and ask for that letter of rec," Ganesh continued. "Because there is that comfortability there. And I'm sad she didn't get to ask it on the shift, but, I mean, he's busy saving lives, and she's also busy saving lives."

So what was going on with Mohan and Abbot during their time on "The Pitt," and why did it feel so important for her to ask this particular doctor for help in the next step of her career?