The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh Has A Theory About Mohan's Letter Of Recommendation From Abbot
Before the second season of the critically adored HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt" even wrapped up, we learned that Dr. Samira Mohan, the resident portrayed by Supriya Ganesh, won't be returning to the fictional Pittsburgh emergency room at the center of the series for Season 3. So what about a loose plot thread between Mohan and the night-shift trauma attending, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Emmy winner Shawn Hatosy?
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ganesh mentioned a part in Season 2 of "The Pitt" where Mohan looks for Abbot, hoping to ask him for a letter of recommendation for a future fellowship, only to find out he'd already left the hospital for the day. Thankfully, Ganesh said in an interview that Mohan got her letter — at least, they think so.
"I think so for sure. I would hope so!" Ganesh told Entertainment Weekly of the bond between Mohan and Abbot, which first became a "thing" during the show's debut season in 2025. "I think they have a pretty good relationship. I think there's a big reason why she wants to go to him and ask for that letter of rec," Ganesh continued. "Because there is that comfortability there. And I'm sad she didn't get to ask it on the shift, but, I mean, he's busy saving lives, and she's also busy saving lives."
So what was going on with Mohan and Abbot during their time on "The Pitt," and why did it feel so important for her to ask this particular doctor for help in the next step of her career?
Fans loved the idea of a romance between Samira Mohan and Jack Abbot
The fandom of "The Pitt" is ... intense, to say the least (to the point where some of them watch the show wrong). One of their most intense obsessions, as it happens, was the "relationship" between Dr. Samira Mohan and Dr. Jack Abbot, even though the two didn't work during the same shift for longer than a few hours at a time during either season. It's hard to deny, though, that there's a definitive spark between Mohan and Abbot, which we first witness during the aftermath of the heartbreaking PittFest shooting in Season 1 of "The Pitt."
As the emergency department is flooded with victims injured in a terrifying mass shooting at a local festival, Mohan and Abbot are assigned to deal with as many critical patients as possible ... and when one patient suffers from an air embolism, the two team up to treat him despite warnings from surgeons (like Tedra Collins' Dr. Emery Walsh, one of a handful of characters on "The Pitt" that deserves way more screen time). Then, in Season 2, it seems like Mohan-Abbot fans got their wish when Abbot gets grazed by a bullet and shows up in the ER to treat his own injuries.
Of that scene, Supriya Ganesh told Decider that even though Mohan is laser-focused on her patient at the time, she's distracted by Abbot ... in a good way. "So really him connecting with her in that moment is really the thing that she cares about because it's like, 'Oh, this guy — I mean, this person who's in a leadership position really — actually is supporting me,'" Ganesh said. "Which is not something she finds very much throughout the hospital at times."
Why is Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan leaving The Pitt before its third season?
It's an understatement to say that Dr. Samira Mohan has two really, really rough days across two seasons of "The Pitt," a show that uses a "real-time" conceit in which every episode spans one hour of a shift. During her first day, there's the aforementioned mass-casualty incident that brings hundreds of patients into the titular pit and sends doctors scrambling; even though Mohan feels elated at the end of the day thanks to an adrenaline rush, she quickly comes down from that high and realizes she's utterly exhausted.
During her day in Season 2, Mohan is dodging calls from her mother — notably, we don't find out why or meet her mother — and when she gets completely overwhelmed by stress, she has a panic attack that she mistakes for a cardiac event. By the end of the day seen in Season 2, Mohan is discouraged, exhausted, and even a little angry ... and has a much-needed confrontation with Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) before they both leave for the day.
In a different interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ganesh opened up about exiting the Emmy-winning series. "I'm so grateful for the support, and I feel like there were so many people who really loved her and really, really loved what she represented and the role she had to play," they told the outlet. "But, you know, all good things come to an end. I think that is the thing that saddens me the most. I'm gonna be losing this community of people who really loved her and saw a part of themselves in her."
You can watch Ganesh as Mohan on "The Pitt" right now on HBO Max.