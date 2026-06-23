Star Trek's Dilithium Crystals Or Star Wars' Kyber Crystals: Which Is More Powerful?

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This is an unusual parallel, but both "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" have unusual, fictional, seemingly magical crystals that rest in the hearts of both franchises' most recognized technologies.

Dilithium crystals have been explained in detail at /Film in the past, as part of the site's Trekspertise series. Briefly, dilithium crystals are a necessary engine component of all Starfleet starships. Starfleet vessels are powered by the energy produced by matter/antimatter explosions. Said energy passes through dilithium crystals, which, according to Rick Sternbach's and Michael Okuda's invaluable "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," has a unique molecular structure that is useful for redirecting energy into plasma streams. A dilithium crystal is porous to antihydrogen, and once the crystals have been subjected to a high-frequency electromagnetic field, antimatter can pass through it without sparking a reaction.

It's all very technical, which is the way Trekkies like to roll. Dilithium crystals don't produce energy of their own, but they are incredibly useful in the "Star Trek" universe. They are also said to be very rare, and remain one of the few natural resources in "Star Trek" that still needs to be located and mined out of the ground, rather than replicated.

Kyber crystals, meanwhile, are just as spiritual as dilithium crystals are mechanical. According to Star Wars.com, kyber crystals have a vague psychic quality that connects them to the Force. Kyber crystals are the "lens" that allows lightsabers to work. A Force-attuned Jedi mentally links with a specially selected crystal, making said Jedi mentally in control of their own weapon. The crystals are also rare and are mined from (mostly) the ice caves of the planet Ilium.

But which crystal is more "powerful?" Let's explore that notion a little.