Why 'The Burn' Caused All Of Star Trek's Dilithium Crystals To Explode At The Same Time

At the end of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2, which takes place in the year 2258, the USS Discovery sailed through a time portal to the year 3188, never to return. The galaxy of the 32nd Century was very, very different from the one its crew left behind. For one, the Federation seemed to no longer exist. In its place, the crew of the Discovery found an enormous criminal syndicate called the Emerald Chain, along with a vicious web of trade and slavery.

They, and viewers, eventually learned that the whole of galactic society was interrupted and hindered by a galaxy-wide cataclysm known as The Burn, a mysterious phenomenon that caused all the dilithium crystals being actively used to explode. And since Starfleet vessel engines use dilithium crystals, this caused many, many spacecrafts to blow up at once, with the remaining crystals being rendered useless. With all faster-than-light starship tech suddenly rendered inert, the Federation fell by the wayside. No one appeared to know what caused The Burn, either.

From there, vast swaths of the galaxy fell into isolationism, and some species, like the Klingons, lost their home planets and became nomads. The Burn also happened at a time when dilithium crystals were already in dwindling supply, being one of the rarest and most useful resources in the "Star Trek" franchise. The final three seasons of "Discovery" and all of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" take place in a post-Burn period of reconstruction.

The Burn itself wasn't fully explained until the episodes "Su'Kal" and "The Hope That Is You, Part 2" premiered at the end of the third season of "Discovery." As it turned out, The Burn was caused, via a bizarre set of circumstances, by a mental outburst by a single young Kelpien named Su'Kal (Bill Irwin).