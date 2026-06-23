Alan Hale Jr. Had A Small Role In One Of Michael Keaton's Most Underrated Movies

When it comes to great spoof movies, too many people forget about Amy Heckerling's 1984 "Johnny Dangerously." "Johnny Dangerously" — one of Michael Keaton's best movies — was a sendup of crime movies and gangster pictures, lampooning the likes of "The Untouchables" and old-timey James Cagney movies. Keaton starred as the title character, giving a flippant, wiseacre performance for the ages. He's the sweet-hearted gangster who has a lifelong rivalry with the oddball and wicked Danny Vermin (Joe Piscopo). Throughout the film, Vermin notes that he was abused by a family member once. Then he repeats, threateningly: "Once." The abuse gets more outlandish as the film progresses. My sister kicked me in the balls once. Once.

Roman Dimitri plays Roman Moronie, a rival club owner, and a man with an implacable Italian-adjacent accent; Moronie is fond of phrases like "cork suckers" and "fargin' ice-holes." If you've ever heard your Gen-X dad cuss in such a fashion, know that he was inspired by "Johnny Dangerously." It's one of those movies that many might forget is one of the funniest spoofs of its era, merely because it was overshadowed by the likes of Monty Python, "Airplane!," "History of the World, Part I," and "Top Secret!" Make no mistake, though. "Johnny Dangerously" is a stone-cold slapstick classic, possessed of the usual level of self-aware non-reality that such films typically possess. To give you an idea of the kind of comedic metier we're working with, the movie's theme song, "This is the Life," was composed and performed by "Weird Al" Yankovic.

And, to perhaps put a stamp of approval on the movie, comedy legend Alan Hale, best known for playing the Skipper on Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," had a brief role as a uniformed desk sergeant.