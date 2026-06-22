This Thrilling Spy TV Show Based On A Hit Book Series Is Streaming In Its Entirety On Prime Video
When you think of a slick spy thriller, it's natural to associate it with a charismatic lead or two who are embroiled in a tense, high-stakes globetrotting adventure. Think of Steven Soderbergh's "Black Bag," which takes an intimate approach to a fun premise, or even the title character in "Jack Reacher," who doesn't fit the traditional mold of a heroic spy in classic crime stories. But what about a teen spy thriller that features a quick-witted lead with an impressive knack for sleuthing? I'm talking about Anthony Horowitz's "Alex Rider," where the titular spy achieves incredible feats over the course of 14 books, seven short stories, and seven graphic novels.
While attempts to adapt Horowitz's beloved books into films and video games haven't been successful, Prime Video's "Alex Rider" TV series is a compelling interpretation of the source material. It's also more enjoyable than one might expect. "Alex Rider" ran for three seasons, with the first based on Horowitz's "Point Blanc," in which the deaths of two billionaires prompt MI6 to suss out a strange connection between the crimes. Right off the bat, "Alex Rider" keeps things grounded and thought-provoking while dialing down on the book's reliance on outlandish gadgets to help solve cases. Instead, it takes a more mature route to teen sleuthing, allowing anyone to immerse themselves in these gritty and eventful adventures.
The Prime Video series skips over "Stormbreaker," the first book in the series, for valid reasons. Apart from a virus plotline that would've unfortunately coincided with Season 1's 2020 release, the book was adapted into a notoriously bad Geoffrey Sax film (which happens to co-star the likes of Bill Nighy and Ewan McGregor). Keeping this in mind, how well does the "Alex Rider" TV show fare?
Alex Rider's teen spy shenanigans are as polished as it gets
Spoilers for "Alex Rider" ahead.
The series opens by introducing Alex (Otto Farrant) as any other teenager. He loves having movie nights with bestie Tom (Brenock O'Connor) and finds the well-meaning guidance of his uncle Ian (Andrew Buchan) and housekeeper Jack (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo) terribly dull. Alex, however, is trained in the most enviable survival skills, thanks to his "boring" uncle, who is a banker. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes, after which Alex is enlisted to infiltrate an ultra-rich boarding school named Point Blanc, which is inevitably connected to the billionaire murders that've taken place.
The people recruiting Alex aren't altruistic either, as they put him through immense psychological torture just to ensure that he's cut out for the job. While Alex prevails, the cruelty wielded by MI6 against a literal child lingers like a discomfiting truth, exacerbated by the way the rich treat Alex when he's forced to mingle with them undercover. These facets introduce a streak of cynicism, as Alex's sleuthing in the Point Blanc case (and beyond) is the product of gross manipulation. He isn't doing this of his own volition, which makes every dangerous situation in which he's cornered feel doubly stressful and exploitative.
"Alex Rider" does have fun moments, but the meat of its mysteries is decidedly unsavory. For instance, Season 2 opens with Alex experiencing severe PTSD, which tints his decisions while pursuing a troubling video game phenomenon. This is the world of "Alex Rider" — it's darker than the novels, and less inclined to play into the campy teen spy tropes we've seen in films like "Agent Cody Banks."
With all three seasons currently streaming on Prime Video, now is a great time to check out what makes "Alex Rider" so special.