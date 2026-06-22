This Thrilling Spy TV Show Based On A Hit Book Series Is Streaming In Its Entirety On Prime Video

When you think of a slick spy thriller, it's natural to associate it with a charismatic lead or two who are embroiled in a tense, high-stakes globetrotting adventure. Think of Steven Soderbergh's "Black Bag," which takes an intimate approach to a fun premise, or even the title character in "Jack Reacher," who doesn't fit the traditional mold of a heroic spy in classic crime stories. But what about a teen spy thriller that features a quick-witted lead with an impressive knack for sleuthing? I'm talking about Anthony Horowitz's "Alex Rider," where the titular spy achieves incredible feats over the course of 14 books, seven short stories, and seven graphic novels.

While attempts to adapt Horowitz's beloved books into films and video games haven't been successful, Prime Video's "Alex Rider" TV series is a compelling interpretation of the source material. It's also more enjoyable than one might expect. "Alex Rider" ran for three seasons, with the first based on Horowitz's "Point Blanc," in which the deaths of two billionaires prompt MI6 to suss out a strange connection between the crimes. Right off the bat, "Alex Rider" keeps things grounded and thought-provoking while dialing down on the book's reliance on outlandish gadgets to help solve cases. Instead, it takes a more mature route to teen sleuthing, allowing anyone to immerse themselves in these gritty and eventful adventures.

The Prime Video series skips over "Stormbreaker," the first book in the series, for valid reasons. Apart from a virus plotline that would've unfortunately coincided with Season 1's 2020 release, the book was adapted into a notoriously bad Geoffrey Sax film (which happens to co-star the likes of Bill Nighy and Ewan McGregor). Keeping this in mind, how well does the "Alex Rider" TV show fare?