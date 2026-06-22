A Legendary DC Comics Writer's Zany Action TV Series Is A Gem Waiting To Be Rediscovered

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Can you really count yourself a comic fan if you haven't read the work of Grant Morrison? Morrison, who's Scottish, was part of the "British Invasion," the late 1980s surge of U.K. comic writers and artists who began writing for, and revolutionizing, American comics.

DC Comics, especially the mature Vertigo imprint, was where the British Invasion took root. Morrison has a few Marvel credits to their name; in particular, they wrote an acclaimed "New X-Men" run from 2001 to 2004, which later greatly influenced the acclaimed first season of cartoon "X-Men '97." But much more of Morrison's work has been at DC writing its pantheon of heroes.

Morrison and Frank Quitely's "All-Star Superman" has been heralded as the definitive statement on the Man of Steel. Morrison's sprawling seven-year run on "Batman" redefined the Dark Knight's mythos, killing then resurrecting Bruce Wayne while introducing Batman's son, Damian Wayne/Robin. While their DC work is often eccentric, rest assured their creator-owned work is even weirder!

Take "Happy!", a four-issue series by Morrison and artist Darick Robertson, published by Image Comics in 2012. Set during Christmas, "Happy!" stars Nick Sax, a former detective turned all around scoundrel. After a heart attack, he wakes up in a hospital where he now sees a small blue pegasus named Happy, encouraging him to rescue a kidnapped girl named Hailey.

Before Morrison's work was shaping James Gunn's DC Universe or "X-Men '97," "Happy!" was adapted into a television series. Developed by Morrison themselves, "Happy!" starred Christopher Meloni as Nick and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Happy. It ran for two seasons (and 18 episodes) on Syfy from 2017-2019, but now sits waiting to be rediscovered after cancellation.