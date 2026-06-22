The Community Season 3 Episode That Was Ahead Of Its Time

Some shows succeed due to good acting. Others engage with mind-blowing concepts. And still others thrive off incredible writing. Every once in a while, you get a unicorn of a production that combines all of these traiths into something truly special. "Community" is one of those unique occurrences in the timeline of humanity, and one episode shows that more than most: Season 3, Episode 4: "Remedial Chaos Theory."

The episode is not just confidently told — it was ahead of its time. First airing in 2011 (when the MCU's "Avengers" had yet to assemble for the first time on the silver screen), "Remedial Chaos Theory" dove headlong into the concept of the multiverse before it was a buzzword. When the study group gathers for pizza and games at Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed's (Andy Pudi) new apartment, they decide to roll a die to see who will go pick it up. When Jeff (Joel McHale) suggests the idea, Abed warns, "Just so you know, Jeff, you are now creating six different timelines."

The rest of the episode is spent showing all six timelines play out. One version is particularly dark, and the show returned to that timeline multiple times in later episodes. It was a fun watch when it aired, but over time, "Remedial Chaos Theory" has proven to be a harbinger of the multiverse mania to come. The most prominent example came in the post-"Avengers: Infinity War" era, when Marvel Studios dove headlong into the multiverse concept. But, at the end of the day, all those movies were exploring an idea that "Community" had already nailed a decade earlier.