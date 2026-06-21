Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Recommends This Viking-Inspired Fantasy Book Series

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"A Song of Ice and Fire" remaining unfinished sparks a grim conversation. When author George R.R. Martin inevitably passes, should another writer complete the books? Martin has explicitly said he doesn't want other writers continuing his story. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from suggesting supposed successors.

One choice bandied about is Brandon Sanderson, mostly because he collaborated with the late Robert Jordan to finish his "Wheel of Time" book series. Sanderson, for the record, has said that he is not the man for this job; his writing is indeed much cleaner than Martin's books. One prolific fantasy writer closer to Martin's style is Joe Abercrombie. It helps that Martin and Abercrombie are friends and mutual fans of each other's writing.

Martin wrote a highly complimentary blurb for Abercrombie's 2014 book "Half a King," the first of his "Shattered Sea" trilogy. Set in a wintery fantasy world inspired by the Viking era, "Half a King" follows a former prince who must escape enslavement to kill his traitorous uncle and take his throne. Martin enthused:

"Joe Abercrombie does it again. 'Half a King' is another page-turner from Britain's hottest young fantasist, a fast-paced tale of betrayal and revenge that grabbed me from page one and refused to let go."

Abercrombie is most known for his "First Law" fantasy universe, which is also the setting of his later "Age of Madness" trilogy and other standalone stories. His latest book "The Devils," a dark fantasy epic in the style of "Inglourious Basterds," is being adapted into a film by James Cameron. Still, the breezy but bloody "Shattered Sea" books might be the best choice to see if you vibe with Abercrombie's writing like Martin does — they certainly made me into a fan of ol' Joe A.