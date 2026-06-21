Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Recommends This Viking-Inspired Fantasy Book Series
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"A Song of Ice and Fire" remaining unfinished sparks a grim conversation. When author George R.R. Martin inevitably passes, should another writer complete the books? Martin has explicitly said he doesn't want other writers continuing his story. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from suggesting supposed successors.
One choice bandied about is Brandon Sanderson, mostly because he collaborated with the late Robert Jordan to finish his "Wheel of Time" book series. Sanderson, for the record, has said that he is not the man for this job; his writing is indeed much cleaner than Martin's books. One prolific fantasy writer closer to Martin's style is Joe Abercrombie. It helps that Martin and Abercrombie are friends and mutual fans of each other's writing.
Martin wrote a highly complimentary blurb for Abercrombie's 2014 book "Half a King," the first of his "Shattered Sea" trilogy. Set in a wintery fantasy world inspired by the Viking era, "Half a King" follows a former prince who must escape enslavement to kill his traitorous uncle and take his throne. Martin enthused:
"Joe Abercrombie does it again. 'Half a King' is another page-turner from Britain's hottest young fantasist, a fast-paced tale of betrayal and revenge that grabbed me from page one and refused to let go."
Abercrombie is most known for his "First Law" fantasy universe, which is also the setting of his later "Age of Madness" trilogy and other standalone stories. His latest book "The Devils," a dark fantasy epic in the style of "Inglourious Basterds," is being adapted into a film by James Cameron. Still, the breezy but bloody "Shattered Sea" books might be the best choice to see if you vibe with Abercrombie's writing like Martin does — they certainly made me into a fan of ol' Joe A.
Game of Thrones and Vinland Saga fans will love the Shattered Sea trilogy
The "Shattered Sea" trilogy has been labeled as young adult fiction by several retailers, including Amazon, and the science-fiction and fantasy magazine Locus named "Half a King" the best young adult book of 2015. This might be because the trilogy's leads lie on the cusp of adulthood, or because of the books' relatively short length; each one is well under 400 pages.
Still, I'd contend the YA label is a misnomer. The violence of "Shattered Sea" does justice to the brutality of the historical Viking age. I read the books in 2022, the same year I became a fan of Makoto Yukimura's manga/anime "Vinland Saga," which is also all about a young Viking trying to avenge his father's murder. Clearly I was on a Viking revenge kick, and to my fellow "Vinland Saga" readers, I can't recommend "Shattered Sea" enough.
The titular Shattered Sea is three countries: Gettland, Throvenland, and Vansterland. Yarvi is an ascendant prince of Gettland, but because of his crippled hand, he cannot be a warrior. In a warrior culture that's a black mark, hence his Uncle Odem trying to kill him. This also unlocks the book's title; he is "Half a King" because he's a ruler by birthright only.
"[Yarvi] cannot grip a shield or swing an axe, so he must sharpen his mind to a deadly edge," reads the inner jacket of "Half a King." Sounds quite like someone from George R. R. Martin's books, doesn't it? Tyrion Lannister is despised by his family and Westeros for his dwarfism, forcing him to become a scholar instead of a knight. The difference is that Tyrion is cast down into exile then slavery after vengefully killing his own father.
Like Game of Thrones, the Shattered Sea books shift their point-of-view
The titling scheme across "Shattered Sea" complements each book's central conflict. "Half the World" follows an expedition as Yarvi seeks allies, including from the neighboring Empire of the South. War boils over in the final book, "Half a War." As the plot description on that book reads, and Yarvi knows well, "half a war is fought with swords."
Yarvi remains a key player in the Shattered Sea's game of thrones until the end, but the scope widens. George R. R. Martin shifts character POVs across chapters in "A Song of Ice and Fire"; in "Shattered Sea," each book has different POVs.
"Half a King" is all from Yarvi's perspective, because it's the simplest story in the trilogy. Then "Half the World" expands to two different POVs. One belongs to young Gettland warrior Thorn. Like Yarvi, Thorn is driven by revenge and has a handicap in warriors' eyes — she's a girl. The other main POV is Thorn's infatuated fellow Brand. Then, "Half the World" tells its finale through the eyes of Throvenland Princess Skara, her guardian Raith, and Yarvi's apprentice Koll.
Joe Abercrombie wrote "Shattered Sea" in a quick turnaround, with the books published in the span of a year from 2014 to 2015. It should be no less easy tearing through the books.