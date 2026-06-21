Matthew McConaughey's Texan Drawl Cost Him A Part In A Record-Breaking Blockbuster
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It's fun to think about a counterfactual Hollywood history. In one timeline, we would have seen Chris Pratt as Captain America, and in another, Ryan Gosling actually did cost Matthew McConaughey his Oscar-winning role in "Dallas Buyers Club." Stranger still is the timeline in which McConaughey didn't need "Dallas Buyers Club" because he won the role of Jack Dawson in "Titanic" over Leonardo DiCaprio. Alas, we'll never know what such a universe looks like because in our reality, McConaughey lost out on the lead role in "Titanic," and it might have had something to do with his accent.
Everyone from Paul Rudd to Christian Bale tried out for the role of Jack in "Titanic." Heck, Ethan Hawke was ultimately glad he lost the role to DiCaprio. McConaughey was just one of many hopefuls, and during a 2021 appearance on "Literally! With Rob Lowe," the actor recalled how he got fairly far along in the audition process. "I went and read for 'Titanic' with [eventual star] Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions— they filmed it, so it was like into screen test time," he told Lowe. Though McConaughey claimed to have only gotten "nods" from director James Cameron, the producers seemed to love him. "After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me, and when we got outside, they were like, 'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like, hugs."
According to McConaughey, he walked away from the screen test thinking he'd got the part. But his is just one version of the story. As noted by Vanity Fair, late producer Jon Landau's memoir contains more information about McConaughey's experience trying out for "Titanic," and why he didn't beat out DiCaprio. It's not quite the same story.
A Titanic producer claims Matthew McConaughey bungled his screen test
Kate Winslet's "Titanic" screen test was almost as epic as the movie, with the actor trying out on period sets and immediately convincing James Cameron she was the one for the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater. Casting Jack Dawson, however, seems to have been slightly more complicated. Jon Landau worked on the "Avatar" movies with James Cameron before passing away in 2024, but his first collaboration with Cameron was "Titanic," which he co-produced with the director. As such, he was there for the auditions and recounts Matthew McConaughey's screen test in his memoir "The Bigger Picture: My Blockbuster Life & Lessons Learned Along the Way," published posthumously with a foreword by Cameron.
According to Landau, the actor came in to read a scene with Winslet. "You want to check for chemistry," explained Landau, "Not just how people look on film but how they interact. Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence and charm." Part of that charm was surely McConaughey's Texas accent, which Landau recalled him putting to good use during the audition: "Matthew did the scene with the drawl." After his read, Cameron asked him for another version, but as Landau remembered it, McConaughey wasn't ready to oblige. "'That's great,' said Jim [Cameron]. 'Now let's try it a different way.' Matthew said, 'No. That was pretty good. Thanks.' Let's just say that was it for McConaughey."
In this version, McConaughey couldn't have possibly thought he had landed the role. According to Landau, his unwillingness to drop the Texas accent immediately put Cameron off. But McConaughey remembers walking away confident. This isn't the end of the mystery surrounding his "Titanic" audition process, either.
The false rumor that claimed Matthew McConaughey landed the lead in Titanic
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Matthew McConaughey once again told a version of his "Titanic" audition story that deviated from Jon Landau's. "The audition went really well," he said. "Well enough where when I left I was being glad-handed and slapped on the back like, 'This is what we were looking for. You got it.' Well enough where you get outside, you call your agent and go, 'Oh, I nailed it. This is happening. They're all happy too.'"
But the actor had more to say about how things developed. Instead of dismissing McConaughey after he refused to drop the drawl, James Cameron supposedly started a rumor that the actor was offered the role and "didn't do it." McConaughey continued, "This is false. If I did get the role and didn't do it, that agent who said I wasn't doing it is in big trouble." While the actor was clearly joking towards the end, it seems he really did believe he'd landed the role of Jack Dawson. "The audition went great," he continued. "I actually did think I had it."
Meanwhile, Cameron addressed the debacle during a 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via The Wrap). Describing the rumor that McConaughey was offered the part as "mythic," the director went on to say, "I just want to say, Matthew, if you're watching, are we good? It wasn't me, man. I didn't spread this rumor." Whether it was the drawl or not, it seems McConaughey was never offered the part of Jack, but did get close enough to do a screen test. Ultimately, he'd achieve the kind of megastar status that the part of Jack brought Leonardo DiCaprio anyway.