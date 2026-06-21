Matthew McConaughey's Texan Drawl Cost Him A Part In A Record-Breaking Blockbuster

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It's fun to think about a counterfactual Hollywood history. In one timeline, we would have seen Chris Pratt as Captain America, and in another, Ryan Gosling actually did cost Matthew McConaughey his Oscar-winning role in "Dallas Buyers Club." Stranger still is the timeline in which McConaughey didn't need "Dallas Buyers Club" because he won the role of Jack Dawson in "Titanic" over Leonardo DiCaprio. Alas, we'll never know what such a universe looks like because in our reality, McConaughey lost out on the lead role in "Titanic," and it might have had something to do with his accent.

Everyone from Paul Rudd to Christian Bale tried out for the role of Jack in "Titanic." Heck, Ethan Hawke was ultimately glad he lost the role to DiCaprio. McConaughey was just one of many hopefuls, and during a 2021 appearance on "Literally! With Rob Lowe," the actor recalled how he got fairly far along in the audition process. "I went and read for 'Titanic' with [eventual star] Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions— they filmed it, so it was like into screen test time," he told Lowe. Though McConaughey claimed to have only gotten "nods" from director James Cameron, the producers seemed to love him. "After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me, and when we got outside, they were like, 'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like, hugs."

According to McConaughey, he walked away from the screen test thinking he'd got the part. But his is just one version of the story. As noted by Vanity Fair, late producer Jon Landau's memoir contains more information about McConaughey's experience trying out for "Titanic," and why he didn't beat out DiCaprio. It's not quite the same story.