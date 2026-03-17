Ryan Gosling Almost Cost Matthew McConaughey His Oscar-Winning Role

Jean-Marc Vallée's 2013 biographical film "Dallas Buyers Club" is considered controversial for many reasons. It tells the true story of Ron Woodruff (Matthew McConaughey), who was diagnosed with AIDS in the mid-1980s, right when the American presidential administration was doing as little as possible to address the spread of the disease. Woodruff heard that many life-saving AIDS and HIV drugs were available in other countries, and would smuggle those drugs into the United States and set up a "buyer's club" for people who needed them. Woodruff's story was first reported in 1992 by the Dallas News.

There was some controversy over Matthew McConaughey's portrayal of Woodruff, as he was written to be gruff, aggressive, and pointedly homophobic at the start of the film, and only became sensitive to the plight of queer people when he began meeting them at clinics. There are some who say (as a Slate article pointed out) that Woodruff wasn't homophobic but, in fact, openly bisexual. But by making him straight in the movie, "Dallas Buyers Club" is telling a story about the plight of the queer community through the eyes of a heterosexual outsider. Also, Jared Leto plays a fictional trans woman named Rayon in "Dallas Buyers Club," and one might immediately ask why a trans actress was not cast in the role. Both McConaughey and Leto won Academy Awards for their performances. It was also nominated for Best Picture.

As it so happens, Matthew McConaughey almost didn't play Bob Woodruff. Indeed, the script for a "Dallas Buyers Club" movie (as detailed by the Hollywood Reporter) had been floating around Hollywood since as early as 1996. That project eventually mutated and floated over toward Ryan Gosling sometime around 2008. McConaughey wouldn't come on board until Gosling dropped out.