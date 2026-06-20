Channing Tatum's Acclaimed 2013 Crime Thriller Is Hiding On Netflix

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Steven Soderbergh is arguably one of the most reliable directors working today. Soderbergh didn't let his 1984 rejection letter from Lucasfilm stop him from eventually making classics like "Erin Brockovich" and "Ocean's Eleven." But his team-ups with Channing Tatum in the 2010s and beyond have been particularly fruitful. Yes, that includes "Magic Mike," but the duo also teamed up for an acclaimed thriller that has been hiding in plain sight.

Streaming now on Netflix, 2013's "Side Effects" is an acclaimed thriller that, despite the praise it earned in its day, has sort of slipped through the cracks in both Tatum and Soderbergh's filmography. For those looking for a fun, slick, twisted ride with a stacked cast, now would be a good time to seek this one out.

The movie centers on Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara), who has been awaiting her husband Martin's (Channing Tatum) release from prison. When Martin finally comes home, Emily still feels just as bad as she did when he was behind bars. After sinking into a deep depression, she sees a psychiatrist, Jonathan Banks (Jude Law), who prescribes Emily a new medication that has some (you guessed it!) side effects. A twisty thrill ride ensues.

After the Trojan Horse stripper movie that was "Magic Mike" made bank at the box office, Tatum and Soderbergh decided to keep the partnership going with a very different kind of movie. One that also starred the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") and Vinessa Shaw ("Hocus Pocus"). The result? Arguably the most underrated movie in the career of anyone associated with it.