Not Even Two Dark Knight Stars Could Save This Crime Drama From Being A Box Office Flop

The "Dark Knight" trilogy remains one of the great superhero movie success stories. Christopher Nolan proved that a serious take on comic book source material can not only work but also become massively profitable while winning over critics. As such, both Gary Oldman and Tom Hardy — who played detective/commissioner James Gordon and villain Bane, respectively — were fortunate to have been involved, even with the former's already formidable filmography in mind. When the pair re-teamed for 2015's "Child 44," however, they suddenly found themselves a long way from the box office promised land into which Nolan had ushered them just three years prior. In fact, they found themselves in snowy Russia, investigating a string of child killings in a film that's neither Hardy nor Oldman's best. Amazingly, audiences weren't interested. Neither were critics, for that matter.

"Child 44" was directed by Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, who previously made his English-language directorial debut with the Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds-led thriller "Safe House" in 2012. Prior to that, he directed fellow Swede Joel Kinnaman in the 2010 crime thriller "Easy Money." But by far the most well-known entry in Espinosa's filmography is 2022's "Morbius." Yes, the Sony Marvel blunder that proved you can't force a cult classic into existence was Espinosa's handiwork.

Back in 2015, however, he was yet to tarnish his career so conspicuously. As such, the commercial failure of "Child 44" is one of the few things you can't blame on "Morbius." Still, "Child 44" is just as horrific as Jared Leto's ill-fated superhero outing, just in a different way.