Toy Story 5 Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear And A Catchy Friendship Rap
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Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Toy Story 5," so proceed with caution.
It's not just comic book movies that are making waves with credits scenes these days. Many movies like to take up real estate in the middle of the credits or after the credits to add a little epilogue to their story or even deliver one last joke for audiences to laugh at on the way out of the theater.
The "Toy Story" franchise has actually been doing this much longer than Marvel Studios, using the end credits of the game-changing sequel "Toy Story 2" to deliver bloopers made by Pixar Animation, pretending that the toys could flub their lines and trip over themselves as if they were real actors. It's an occasional bit of fun that began with "A Bug's Life" before that, and Pixar occasionally brings it back for a few chuckles.
However, when it comes to the heartfelt and nuanced "Toy Story 5," the credits scenes don't have any animated bloopers. Instead, the mid-credits gives us a little extra story by revealing what happened to a certain character (technically multiple characters) after the end of the movie, while the post-credits scene merely has a bit of extra fun with a joke from early on in the movie.
If you didn't stick around when the credits started rolling and want to know what you missed, or you simply can't wait to find out what happened, here are the "Toy Story 5" post-credits scenes explained.
Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyears fulfill their mission
In "Toy Story 5" a whole army of new Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear action figures are initially stranded on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean, after a cargo container crashed and scattered them around the beach. After realizing their plight, this assembly of toys, which share a kind of hive-mind by way of their wi-fi and new technology within them, eventually feel compelled to track down Star Command, not unlike the original Buzz Lightyear from the first "Toy Story."
This story plays out parallel to Jessie's primary narrative in "Toy Story 5," and throughout the movie we keep cutting back to their journey across the mainland (after constructing a makeshift raft from palettes and other materials from the cargo container crash, of course). Eventually, the army of Buzz Lightyears connect with the main storyline and the original Buzz Lightyear becomes their commander, prompting the toys to help Jessie, Woody, and Buzz track down Lilypad, who has thrown herself into a donation box in shame after failing to help Bonnie make real friends.
In a thrilling climactic sequence that has the toys riding dozens of toy horses, they catch up to Lilypad on a truck and save her from being donated. But now they're stuck on a speeding truck with no easy way to get down without risking hurting themselves. What are they going to do?
That's when "Toy Story 5" reveals that the Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear action figures also double as drones, and they all have the ability to actually fly, rather than falling with style. But when the toys are all returned back to where they should be, what happens to the Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyears after they fly away?
After learning that their purpose is to bring joy to a child, one of Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyears suddenly descends upon a lonely kid on a playground at school. Then they all fly down into the hands of children, providing the absolute joy that only a new toy can.
Bonnie's toys sing along to Lilypad's rap
Finally, when the end credits start to wrap up, they also rap up. (See what I did there?) As the credits continue to roll, Rex, Dolly, Trixie, and the whole gang of Bonnie's toys start hopping around, and they're singing along to a tune that audiences heard earlier in the movie.
When Jessie fully confronts Lilypad for the first time in Bonnie's room, she chastises the tablet for not listening. But Lilypad fully demonstrates that she's always listening by playing a recording of Jessie's words back, then translating them into Spanish, and then turning them into a rhythmic rap called "Tryna Make Friends" by Rappin' Cowgirl. Of course, Hamm, Buttercup, Forky, and some of the other toys find it quite catchy and start to dance, despite Jessie only becoming more frustrated. Here's the scene:
It's fun to hear all of the toys repeat the lyrics that Lilypad turned into a rap, and it ends the entire animated production on a humorous note to make audiences feel satisfied with the theatrical experience. When you're done, maybe you'd like to turn your tablet into a Lilypad with the official "Toy Story 5" iPad case available from Belkin. After all, it wouldn't be a new "Toy Story" without merchandise! It won't write a rap for you, but it will protect your iPad.