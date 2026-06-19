Toy Story 5 Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear And A Catchy Friendship Rap

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Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Toy Story 5," so proceed with caution.

It's not just comic book movies that are making waves with credits scenes these days. Many movies like to take up real estate in the middle of the credits or after the credits to add a little epilogue to their story or even deliver one last joke for audiences to laugh at on the way out of the theater.

The "Toy Story" franchise has actually been doing this much longer than Marvel Studios, using the end credits of the game-changing sequel "Toy Story 2" to deliver bloopers made by Pixar Animation, pretending that the toys could flub their lines and trip over themselves as if they were real actors. It's an occasional bit of fun that began with "A Bug's Life" before that, and Pixar occasionally brings it back for a few chuckles.

However, when it comes to the heartfelt and nuanced "Toy Story 5," the credits scenes don't have any animated bloopers. Instead, the mid-credits gives us a little extra story by revealing what happened to a certain character (technically multiple characters) after the end of the movie, while the post-credits scene merely has a bit of extra fun with a joke from early on in the movie.

If you didn't stick around when the credits started rolling and want to know what you missed, or you simply can't wait to find out what happened, here are the "Toy Story 5" post-credits scenes explained.