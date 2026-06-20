This 2010s Sci-Fi Series Is One Of The Best Time Travel Shows You've Never Seen

The best time travel shows are the ones that do something novel with their time-tested premise. Titles like "Dark" or "Doctor Who," for example, use the time travel conceit to build a complex world with limitless possibilities. You might also have seen overlooked gems like "Travelers," from the creator of "Stargate SG-1," or even the brilliant miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "11. 22. 63. But have you heard of the four-season Spanish fantasy series, "El ministerio del tiempo," also known as "The Ministry of Time?"

After the show locally aired its first two seasons, the broadcast rights for the third season of "The Ministry of Time" were sold to Netflix in 2016. The rationale behind this was twofold: Netflix's international consumer base would expose the show to a more diverse audience, which would then justify a bigger production budget for its third and fourth seasons. While "The Ministry of Time" isn't as popular as "Outlander" or "Loki," the show has a loyal, dedicated fanbase for a very good reason.

In the show, the titular Ministry of Time is an ancient, autonomous government institution that very few people know about. Reporting directly to the Prime Minister and the Spanish Monarch, this institution supervises doorways that are connected to different points in time, and it's their job to stop troublemakers who are eager to alter history. Special agents form patrol groups to ensure that such mishaps don't take place. To that end, a 21st-century paramedic, a 19th-century university student, and a 16th-century soldier are grouped in one patrol unit. "The Ministry of Time" is all about their shenanigans, presented in a case-of-the-week format.

So, what can you expect from the show?