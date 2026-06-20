This 2010s Sci-Fi Series Is One Of The Best Time Travel Shows You've Never Seen
The best time travel shows are the ones that do something novel with their time-tested premise. Titles like "Dark" or "Doctor Who," for example, use the time travel conceit to build a complex world with limitless possibilities. You might also have seen overlooked gems like "Travelers," from the creator of "Stargate SG-1," or even the brilliant miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's "11. 22. 63. But have you heard of the four-season Spanish fantasy series, "El ministerio del tiempo," also known as "The Ministry of Time?"
After the show locally aired its first two seasons, the broadcast rights for the third season of "The Ministry of Time" were sold to Netflix in 2016. The rationale behind this was twofold: Netflix's international consumer base would expose the show to a more diverse audience, which would then justify a bigger production budget for its third and fourth seasons. While "The Ministry of Time" isn't as popular as "Outlander" or "Loki," the show has a loyal, dedicated fanbase for a very good reason.
In the show, the titular Ministry of Time is an ancient, autonomous government institution that very few people know about. Reporting directly to the Prime Minister and the Spanish Monarch, this institution supervises doorways that are connected to different points in time, and it's their job to stop troublemakers who are eager to alter history. Special agents form patrol groups to ensure that such mishaps don't take place. To that end, a 21st-century paramedic, a 19th-century university student, and a 16th-century soldier are grouped in one patrol unit. "The Ministry of Time" is all about their shenanigans, presented in a case-of-the-week format.
So, what can you expect from the show?
The Ministry of Time soars high despite budgetary limitations
Spoilers ahead for "The Ministry of Time."
Meeting someone who exists outside of linear time is challenging enough, but working alongside people with radically different historical perspectives is bound to create friction. This is what paramedic Julián (Rodolfo Sancho), student Amelia (Aura Garrido), and soldier Alonso (Nacho Fresneda) have to deal with while working together on missions. This conflict functions as the primary draw of the show, as these unmoored characters establish a sense of camaraderie in spite of their differences.
Being sent back in time is one way to bring people together. For instance, the Ministry sends the trio to the Spanish Civil War after they get reports that someone is trying to prevent the return of Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" from New York to Spain. A lot of temporal manipulation is required to ensure that history unfolds as intended, and all of this is told through a mix of dry humor and rousing drama. "The Ministry of Time" understands the pitfalls of taking itself too seriously, which makes it easier to overlook some of its logical loopholes or obvious budgetary constraints.
The show is also a must-watch for history enthusiasts or anyone keen to learn more about Spanish history (and how the show plays around with it to invent fictionalized elements). Even without this educational aspect, though, "The Ministry of Time" is downright delightful. Our hardworking patrol officers can simply step through a door to return to their time periods after work; someone from the present can revisit a particular year to rewatch a football match over and over; and sometimes, you can also see iconic artwork being created in real-time.
If such a charming premise feels intriguing, "The Ministry of Time" might be right up your alley.